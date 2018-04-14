IPL 2018 MI vs DD scores update: Suryakumar, Lewis get MI off to a flier

16.18 IST: First things first. Rohit Sharma has demoted him in the batting order and has pushed local lad Suryakumar Yadav alongside Ewin Lewis in the opening slot. Dan Christian and Jason Roy in for Chris Miorris and Colin Munro for DD. As much as MI were hoping for a rousing start, DD were expecting the bowlers to control the run-flow. But Delhi is having a nightmarish start as Trent Boult began poorly, overpitching to Yadav and then bowling short against Lewis. He was hit for a couple of boundaries in the first over.

With Nadeem coming in, there was a chance straight up as Lewis went for the slog sweep and the ball climbed high in the sky. Glenn Maxwell misjudged the catch, fluffed it and also conceded a four. That was the last time Delhi came close to landing a blow to MI. After that, it was stick for DD. Suryakumar Yadav and Lewis have made sure they have punished every ball that has been asking for punishment. And with this MI couldn't have hoped for a better start than this. This is pure entertainment for the crowd. On the other hand, DD bowlers have been bowling rubbishly on a good batting wicket. Mohammed Shami has been out of form while Dan Christian too has got the stick. Looks like they are already missing Morris, who could easily bowl a lot of yorkers. But DD has also brought in their spinners quite late here. Once the pacers were going for runs, Gambhir should have brought in the spinners. By the way, Nadeem hasn't lived up to his billing so far with the new ball, if you consider him a spinner that is. In the ninth over, Rahul Tewatia got Lewis as the Caribbean hold out on 48. OUT!!! But MI were cruising for a big total here. They were 109/1 in 10 overs. Click her for scores.

Today we bring to you the updates from the IPL match between MI and DD. The two teams have played two games each and haven't tasted success yet. Delhi is sitting at the bottom of the table while Mumbai is a place above on better run-rate. Though, the hosts Mumbai lost close encounters, Delhi on the other hand could have got the first win at Jaipur but the rain truncated game meant that the Duckworth Lewis method came into effect. Delhi were given an uphill climb -- 71 in 6 overs -- and poor approach coast them the game by ten runs.

Mumbai, going by the IPL history have been slow starters and it is nothing surprising that they have started the way they have this season. The biggest worry is the form of Rohit Sharma, who has shown glimpses but failed to capitalised on the starts. A good thing for the hosts has been the strong middle order that has taken them to a safe score every time giving the bowlers something to defend. From the bowling department, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been in prolific form as he is the purple cap holder with 7 scalps to his name. He has been bamboozling the opposition with his well disguised googlies and brought MI back against SRH. And then is the combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman, holding well together at the death.

Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir is leading from the front as he has taken the responsibility to handle the batting department. On Saturday, he will be expected to get runs under his belt as that will ensure a platform for Delhi toward setting a big total.