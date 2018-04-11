IPL 2018 RR vs DD scores update

00.31 IST: Laughlin to continue and he knows his business. Not the first time he is bowling the final over. Rolls his fingers over and Vijay Shankar could only hit that one for a single. Then he surprises Morris with a quicker bouncer that he gets on his helmet. On the fourth ball, Vijay Shankar holes out to long-on. On the last ball though, Morris hits a six but it was a tad too late. RR win by ten overs and collect two points. That was a poor batting display by DD. Period.

00.24 IST: Pant once again swings his arms but couldn't find the pace behind the ball. The hoic lands short of the fielders and it gives Chris Morris to take a chance. Thankfully, slices the wide yorker through the third man for a four. Rotates strike the next ball to have Pant face the fourth ball. This time Pant plays the same way and clears the square-leg fence for a four. DD are manufacturing a lot and the innovation is not helping. That was not a shot according to any cricket book. Tries a switch hit and the ball its his pad at this juncture. Next ball, Pant scoops it high in the sky and this time he will run out of luck. Out. DD in trouble as they need 25 off 6 balls. Only a miracle can save DD now. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir isn't too happy sitting in the dugout and his animated expressions ssaying it all.

00.18 IST: This match is hanging in the balance. Need 37 off 15 balls. Military-medium Ben Laughlin has been brilliant with his slower cutters. Pant begins with a double down the ground and the next ball he survived as he was dropped at the 30-yard circle. Takes a single. Then Maxwell once again goes for a blind hoic but the slow pace meant the ball took the outside edge to settle in the gloves of Buttler. Big blow for DD. Need 35 off 12 balls.

00.10 IST: Dhawal Kulkarni bowls a fantastic five-run over. Lands his slower cutters perfectly on the length and deceives Maxwell and Co. it's getting harder for DD. Need 56 in 24 balls. Maxwell is only aiming the leg-side. Trying to drag every ball towards the mid-wicket area and so far it's been a rough trail for him. But hold on, Maxwell is coming back to life. After three hit and a miss against Jaydev Undadkat, Maxwell throws his bat at a wide delivery. The thick edge flies off to a boundary to the third man. Next ball he tees off like a golfer and finds a six over long-on. DD breathe a sigh of relief. Unadkat is under pressure now. Hurls it near the white line and Maxwell once again carves it over point for a boundary. From a bad over, it has turned into a brilliant over for DD. 14 off the third over.

23.57 IST: Welcome back. The match is resuming and Delhi is given 71 to chase in six overs. It's Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell opening for DD. For RR, it will be off-spinner K Gowtham bowling the first over. And we have drama here already. Munro is run out at the non-striker end without playing a ball. Maxwell didn't respond to his call for a leg-bye and Buttler throws in a flash to have his victim. Rishabh Pant walks in and makes an impact straight away. Shimmies down and drills it past mid-off for a boundary. After a dot, Gowtham drifts down leg and Pant pulls it between square-leg and fine-leg for a boundary. A single to cap of a good ten-run over. Click here for scores.

21.25 IST: Now it was all on Buttler to stand up to his billing. He remained cautious against Tewatia, which made sense as there was no point of losing any more wickets at this juncture as it could have thwarted RR's progress for even a score of 175. Tewatia gave away 9 in his over and it was Morris who took the ball next over. Rahul Tripathi went deep in the crease and hoicked Morris towards mid-wicket. Would it sail over or stay back? The ball went high and Trent Boult was underneath it. Thankfully the air took the ball just over the line but Boult gave his best to make it a catch. One ball later, when Buttler came on strike, he too swung his bat and the ball went high in the night sky at long-on. This time Glenn Maxwell tried pulling off a difficult catch at the ropes but couldn't. Next up, Morris bowled wide, gifted width and Buttler just threw his bat at that. Found a boundary over point. Terrible bowling there. But RR collected an 18-run over and reached 144/4 in 17 overs.

Buttler was happy to be fed a lot of fast bowling at this stage. He could just station himself in the crease and keep innovating. With Shami pitching it up, Buttler completed his swing and hit Shani for a six over cover. Shami managed to reply back with two dot balls and was anticipating innovation from Buttler. As he exposed his stumps to line up for a paddle sweep, Shami riolled his fingers over the ball, reduced the pace to deceive Buttler. The ball crashed on to the stumps and the LED flashed to make it a glittering dismissal. Once again RR had lost a wicket at a crucial juncture. They were 153/5 in the 18th over as the rain gods made an appearance to halt the play. Click here for scores.

20.56 IST: Nadeem came back hard in the 11th over. Not only was he measured with his length this time but he also urged a set Samson to drag one from the middle. The consequence was harsh for RR as they lost a set batsman in Samson, whose stumps were splattered as the bat deflected from his pad on to the stumps. A 62-run stand was broken. Bad time to lose a wicket at what can be called as the building phase of the innings. Jos Buttler came in and you would expect some clever approach from him. Unsurprisingly he began with a paddle sweep for a couple and then a switch hit for a boundary to Tewatia.

Shami was welcomed with a smoking hot cover drive by Rahane as he stepped out premeditatedly. Shami though kept Rahane silent after that. But he nearly had him on the second ball with a short pitch delivery. Rahane pulled without getting much space and the ball ballooned at mid-wicket. Trent Boult dived full stretch but couldn't hold on to it. RR reached 108/3.

Rahane was set now and was expected to carry his bat through. But when it looked like that, Nadeem once again struck a huge blow. On the fourth ball of the 14th over, he slowed his pace a little and Rahane went back to dab it to the on side. But the ball came slow of the wicket and the ball took the leading edge to end Rahane's 45-run knock. It was another example of RR losing major batsmen at a crucial juncture. Shami returned strong and gave away just 4 runs. RR had reached 117/4 in 15 overs. Click here for scores

20.48 IST: Rajasthan regrouped as Samson walked and reached 51/2 in the powerplay. While Rahane is not the one to use a lot of pace of the ball, he certainly can nudge the ball around for ones and twos. He kept doing that before a Mohammed Shami warm up short delivery gave him an opportunity to pull for a four. Samson looked absolutely in control of his shots and his selection was deft. Even when Rahul Tewatia, the leg-spinner came in, Samson showed no urgency to manufacture strokes and kept getting ones and twos. The risk was cut out completely and when any opportunity arose in Nadeem's over, Samson dispatched his first delivery rows back on the mid-wicket fence and mind you with a pull that looked effortless. Next up, Samson showed his skill and guided a quicker delivery to third man for a boundary.

Tewatia returned in the tenth over and other than bowling one bad ball on which Rahane got a four through a pull, Tewatia got away with a good seven run over. Rajasthan were 84/2 at halfway stage. Samson was batting on 37 while Rahane was on 30. The partnership swelled to 62. Click here for scores.

20.27 IST: Jaipur has rolled out a green pitch. Looks like the ground staff hasn't shaved any grass for the last five years. And that is why Ajinkya Rahane had a frown on his face the moment toss was decided in Delhi's favour. Maybe Rajasthan had designed a plan to have a bowl first but like Hyderabad, Rajasthan were asked to do the opposite. And once again, Rajasthan suffered a similar start as D'Arcy short was run out again, the batsman everyone is waiting to explode. Against SRH, Sanju Samson walked in at 3 but this time RR sent Ben Stokes in to have some fun against the Delhi quicks. Trent Boult and Chris Morris. He started well against Chris Morris as he pulled him for a six but had his weak foot movement exposed against Boult. The Kiwi probed the length with prodigious movement off the wicket. After setting him up with an in-cutter, Boult sent a beauty of an outswinger that opened Stokes up and he was caught behind.

Then came Samson and suddenly Delhi had no answer to his nonchalance. He caressed Boult, or should I say time him for a boundary. The next ball was pitched short to bounce him but Samson quickly transferred the weight back and pulled/slapped him for a six. Then once he exchanged strike with Rahane, he too got in the position early and pulled Boult on the final delivery to collect a boundary. Had Rajasthan not lost two wickets, they were placed quite decently in the first five. RR 43/2 in five overs. Click here for scores.

Hello and welcome to zeenews.com. Today we will provide you with the match updates from Match No 6 of the IPL to be played between RR and DD. First things first. Cricket has made its way back to Jaipur after nearly five years. Sawai Man Singh Stadium is buzzing with crowd support for Rajasthan and they would want to see the home team beginning with a win. But this is the game between two sides who have lost their opening game in the IPL 2018. Rajasthan were beaten badly by SRH the other day at Hyderabad while Delhi lost at Mohali, though the Daredevils weren't as bad.

In terms of team news, Rajasthan have picked the same team from the last game but Delhi have made two changes. Amit Mishra is replaced by left-arm orthodox Shahbaaz Nadeem and Aussie hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell has come in place of Dan Christian. Maxwell could be a big boost for the Delhi franchise as they would expect him to fire in the middle overs. For Rajasthan, D'Arcy Short will be the player to watch out for, though he ran himself out as early as the first over. Click here for scores.