IPL 2018: Sanju Samson retains Orange Cap, Andrew Tye claims Purple

New Delhi: The race for the Orange and Purple intensified on Monday night as Trent Boult and Andrew Tye both received the Purple cap in their respective innings. Trent Boult got two wickets and so did Tye. They were equal on nine wickets in six games but Tye's edged Boult for the Purple cap with a slightly better combined economy rate. Boult's economy was 8.33 while Tye had 7.91 to snatch the honour from the Kiwi.

Trent Boult picked two late wickets with the old ball to help DD restrict Punjab to 143. Liam Plunkett was the architect for Delhi as he claimed a three-wicket haul bringing in his experience. Plunkett was just hitting slightly back of good length and was inviting the batsmen to go for the pull. He got KL Rahul as he cramped him for space and his top edge was pouched brilliantly at short fine-leg by Avesh. Avesh Khan hit the deck hard and bowled with a searing pace to surprise Punjab.

There was no change in the Orange Cap as Sanju Sanson maintained a slender lead of three runs at the top. He was sitting pretty with 239 runs but had his Cap in trouble. Punjab Opener KL Rahul made 23 against DD and had he made another four runs, he could have been bestowed with the honour. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is third with 231 runs.