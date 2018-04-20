IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Mayank Markande hold Orange and Purple caps

New Delhi: RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Mumbai legspinner Mayank Markande retained the Orange and Purple Caps on Thursday as well. Though Chris Gayle definitely gave Kohli a scare with his ton, he was still some runs short of catching or overtaking Kohli. While Kohli has totalled 201 runs, Gayle reached 167 in two innings. Sanju Samson is second with 185 runs.

In the wickets column, Markande sits tied with Chris Woakes on 8 wickets.

On Thursday, Gayle reached his 6th IPL hundred with 11 sixes and carried his bat through to take KXIP to 193/3 in 20 overs. Gayle remained unbeaten on 104 off 63 balls and his whirlwind knock took KXIP to their third win by 15 runs.

Chasing 193, SRH dealt with a huge blow as Shikhar Dhawan was injured on the fifth ball of the innings. He was hit on the back of his elbow on a short pitch delivery by Barinder Sran. Post that, SRH couldn't take off and were always chasing a tall ask. Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey scored gritty fifties but it was not enough for SRH, however, they reached 178. Had Dhawan provided a sound start at the top, it could perhaps been SRH's game.