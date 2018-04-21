IPL 2018: Virat Kohli regains Orange Cap, Purple Cap to Sunil Narine

New Delhi: RCB skipper Virat Kohli lost the Orange Cap only for a few hours but regained it in the evening with a well made 30 against DD in Bangalore. On Saturday, Orange Cap changed heads after three days when KXIP opener and Universe Boss Chris Gayle got his third fifty (62*) to reach 229 runs and claim the honour. Kohli had 201 runs until today morning but his 30 against Delhi meant he surpassed Gayle by 2 runs.

Though the fight for the Orange cap is getting intense as Rishabh Pant too reached 223 runs after his whirlwind knock of 85 in 48 balls. Below Pant is KL Rahul with 213 runs.

In the wickets column, KKR spinner picked the Purple Cap with eight wickets and an economy rate of 6.95. For the knowledge, alongside Narine, three others namely Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Markande are level at 8 wickets. Only since Narine has played six games, he took the honour.

On Saturday night, AB de Villiers was due a big inning ahead of the RCB-DD encounter and he lived up to expectations by scoring 90* off 39 balls and leading Bangalore to their second win in five matches in IPL 2018 on Saturday. Rishabh Pant's brilliant effort for Delhi (85 off 48 balls) went in vain.

Chasing 175 to win, RCB were in a big spot of bother at 29/2 in 4.3 overs when de Villiers joined Virat Kohli at the crease. After playing a dot from Shahbaz Nadeem, de Villiers hit him for two successive fours. He didn't take long to show his intention, did he? In the next over from Nadeem, he went one better and scored three successive boundaries. Things really looked ominous for Delhi.

He continued his onslaught for the rest of the RCB chase and smashed the Delhi bowlers all over the park. De Villiers and Kohli added 63 for the third wicket and 40 of them came off the former's bat.