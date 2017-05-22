close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch victory by skin of the teeth against Rising Pune Supergiant

For Pune, skipper Steve Smith looked like a lone warrior in the middle but his 50-ball 51 proved just short as MI fought back to snatch a win and turn 4th time lucky.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 00:20
IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch victory by skin of the teeth against Rising Pune Supergiant

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a low-scoring yet nail-biting final to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday.

In a match that went right down to the last ball, Mumbai registered a one-run victory after some magnificent death bowling display by the Mumbai bowlers in the packed Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. (IPL 2017, MI vs RPS - As it happened | Full Coverage)

For Pune, skipper Steve Smith looked like a lone warrior in the middle but his 50-ball 51 proved just short as MI fought back to snatch a win and turn 4th time lucky.

Twitterati, including Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin, went crazy witnessing match of the season being played in the final of IPL 2017.

Smith`s compatriot Mitchell Johnson in the final over and Pune ended on 128-6.

"The key was Steve Smith and MS Dhoni," said Mumbai coach Robin Singh. "And once MS was out we just had to make sure Steve did not get too many chances."
Mumbai previously won the IPL, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year, in 2013 and 2015.

TAGS

Mumbai Indiansipl finalRising Pune SupergiantMI vs RPSTwitterVirender SehwagRavichandran AshwinIndian Premier LeagueMumbai vs Pune

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: I had faith in my bowlers during death overs, says Rohit Sharma
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: I had faith in my bowlers during...

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in last-ball thriller; win record third title
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergian...

WATCH: Steve Smith&#039;s UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves MS Dhoni spellbound in IPL final
IPLcricket

WATCH: Steve Smith's UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves...

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS – Harsh Goenka compares Steve Smith – MS Dhoni pairing with Jai – Veeru
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS – Harsh Goenka compares Steve Smi...

WATCH: Sleepy-head​ Rohit Sharma WAKES UP to find Pune players mauling Mumbai in final
IPLcricket

WATCH: Sleepy-head​ Rohit Sharma WAKES UP to find Pune play...

EPL: Liverpool, Man City book Champions League berths; Arsenal miss out on top 4 for first time in 20 years
Football

EPL: Liverpool, Man City book Champions League berths; Arse...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets