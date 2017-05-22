IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch victory by skin of the teeth against Rising Pune Supergiant
For Pune, skipper Steve Smith looked like a lone warrior in the middle but his 50-ball 51 proved just short as MI fought back to snatch a win and turn 4th time lucky.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a low-scoring yet nail-biting final to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday.
In a match that went right down to the last ball, Mumbai registered a one-run victory after some magnificent death bowling display by the Mumbai bowlers in the packed Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. (IPL 2017, MI vs RPS - As it happened | Full Coverage)
Twitterati, including Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin, went crazy witnessing match of the season being played in the final of IPL 2017.
What a brilliant #IPLfinal Congratulations @mipaltan on a great victory.Congratulations to Pune as well for giving such great entertainment
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 21, 2017
This final looks like a match between Pune and scars inflicted by Pune.#IPLfinal
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 21, 2017
What a contest!!! Deserving of an @IPL final. Well done @mipaltan
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 21, 2017
CHAMPIONSSS!!!! WE DID IT!!!! #BELI3VE#CricketMeriJaan #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/t9r5LK2gCW
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2017
YES !!!!! YES !!!!! OHHHHH YESSSSSS !!!!!!!! CHAMPIONS !!!!!!!!! #IPLfinal #RPSvMI
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 21, 2017
Congrats @mipaltan @KieronPollard55 on winning @IPL #IPL2017 Champions! Entertaining final.
— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 21, 2017
An @IPL final to remember!!! Well done @mipaltan Hard luck @RPSupergiants
— Rishab Pant (@RishabPant777) May 21, 2017
What an #IPLfinal . One of the best ever. Congratulations @mipaltan , but Pune were brilliant. Really feel for them
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 21, 2017
Smith`s compatriot Mitchell Johnson in the final over and Pune ended on 128-6.
"The key was Steve Smith and MS Dhoni," said Mumbai coach Robin Singh. "And once MS was out we just had to make sure Steve did not get too many chances."
Mumbai previously won the IPL, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year, in 2013 and 2015.
