MI vs RPS: Nail-biting finish, last-ball thriller! IPL couldn't have asked for a better finish to mark end of decade

New Delhi: When Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a paltry 130-run target against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, many thought it would be a one-sided contest considering Steve Smith's men had enough firepower to chase down the target.

However, that wasn't the case as MI bowlers bowled their hearts out to register an incredible one-run win against Pune. Going into the match, RPS had a psychological advantage over their opponents having registered a hat-trick of wins over them in the tenth edition.

After being invited to bowl first, Pune bowlers stuck to their disciplined line and length – something which clearly deprived Mumbai of early momentum. With half the team back in pavilion at score of 65, crossing the 100-run mark looked unlikely for the two-time winners.

However, as established names tumbled one after the other, Krunal Pandya kept wickets from one end and went for his strokes in the death overs to take Mumbai to a respectable 129-run total. Pandya was dismissed for 47 off the final ball of Mumbai's innings, but his knock was nothing less than gold given the situation.

In reply, after losing Rahul Tripathi's wicket in the third over, Ajinkya Rahane (44) and Steve Smith (51) looked all set to guide their team to a maiden title triumph, before Mumbai bowlers fought back hard to stun them in style.

Mumbai Indians' camp would be relieved after the win as they not only lost to Pune twice in the league stage, but also in Qualifier 1, post which they had to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal their berth for the final.

For a team which finished second from bottom in the points table last year, RPS deserve praise for the way they not only brought their stuttering campaign back on track in the second half of the tournament, but also for finishing up as the runners-up in what was their only second IPL season.

After over seven weeks of entertainment, a last-ball finish in the final is what marked the end of a decade for the cash-rich tournament.