WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's reaction post David Warner dismissal that caught Piyush Chawla off guard

Although Kolkata bowlers stayed on top of SRH batters for most parts of the game, it was David Warner's wicket that was celebrated with extreme delight by KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 10:09
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir&#039;s reaction post David Warner dismissal that caught Piyush Chawla off guard

New Delhi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders defeated title holders Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to enter the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2017 season, after a rain-truncated match which saw a rush of emotions in extreme for both teams.

Opting to bowl first, KKR produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict Sunrisers to a modest 128 for seven and then overwhelmed the revised target of 48 in six overs with consummate ease.

Although Kolkata bowlers stayed on top of SRH batters for most parts of the game, it was David Warner's wicket that was celebrated with extreme delight by KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir.

Piyush Chawal, who clean bowled Warner, for once caught off guard seeing Gambhir rushing towards him, high on emotions. Nevertheless, such emotional incidents are what make the game so special.

Here's the video of the celebration:-

After the game resumed post rain, Kolkata needed 48 runs in six overs to win the match. KKR captain Gautam Gambhir played a knock of 32 not out to lead his team to victory. They now meet the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, which will be played in Bengaluru today.

The winner of the second qualifier will enter the final where they will meet Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday.Pune had booked their place in the summit showdown after beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday

TAGS

Gautam GambhirDavid WarnerSRH vs KKRKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadIPL 2017Indian Premier LeaguePiyush Chawla

