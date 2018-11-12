It could probably be my last WT20: Mithali Raj after India's win over Pakistan

Indian batswoman Mithali Raj has said that the ICC Women's World T20 2018 might very well end up as her final appearance in the WT20 format after India's seven-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday.

"Well, I see that representing the country is the biggest motivation and inspiration no matter how many years you spend there wearing the India colours," said Raj following the win.

"But yes, when you also think that the team has gone through a lot of transition, and there are a lot of youngsters in the side, so at some point (thinking about) more than myself, whether I would be able to give the best or not."

"There are times when I think about the team, whether it is the right time to move forward, and I believe that now the team is settling, so it could probably be the last World Cup for me, the WT20 format," she added.

The veteran batter who scored a fine 56 off 47 deliveries in an innings comprising of seven boundaries, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Raj was promoted at the top of the order alongside Smriti Mandhana, after being handed a spot in the middle-order during the opening clash against New Zealand.

"Well, that has always been my role of an opener in the team it's just that maybe because it was a big team we were playing the first game, and we wanted somebody in the middle order, so experience does play a role when you want to push yourself down in the middle order," said Raj.

"I think today they felt that because there are spinners in the Pakistan side, and it would be wise to open, so I opened the innings for India," she elaborated.

The 35-year-old cricketer stitched a fine opening partnership of 73 runs within the first 10 overs alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Despite losing Mandhana and Rodrigues at the other end, she managed to keep the chase on track.

India successfully chased down the target with an over to spare on the back of an impressive performance by the veteran.