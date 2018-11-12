हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shikhar Dhawan

It doesn't matter what people say, I just back myself and my game: Shikhar Dhawan

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that he simply believes in backing himself and his game, without paying any attention to the opinion of the masses after a matchwinning 92 against West Indies in the Chennai T20. 

"It doesn't matter to me what people say, and I just back myself and back my game,” said Dhawan. 

Despite losing two early wickets, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant stitched together a 130-run partnership to virtually ensure a comfortable win for the hosts.

“It was a good match. We lost two early wickets, and I knew I had to stay at the crease. Rishabh played well, tremendous partnership between us. He batted really well,” said Dhawan.

“I knew he was going after the bowlers so I took a backseat and then I joined the party after he hit a few huge sixes," he added. 

However, Pant's dismissal in the penultimate over gave the West Indies an opportunity to make a comeback in the clash.  India needed to score just five runs from the remaining seven balls to clinch victory with Manish Pandey, the new man on the crease.

Pandey and Dhawan scored four runs off the first three deliveries before Dhawan's untimely dismissal off the penultimate delivery added an edge to the clash. However, Manish Pandey ensured a win for India off the last delivery, stealing a run under pressure. 

Dhawan will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming away series against Australia.

Shikhar DhawanIndia vs West IndiesRishabh Pant

