Jasprit Bumrah hits back at Rajasthan police for trolling his Champions Trophy no-ball

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who received a lot of flak for bowling a no-ball against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, hit back at the hoarding by Rajasthan police in Jaipur which took a dig at the fast bowler.

On a large billboard, Jaipur traffic police used a picture of Bumrah overstepping. The text next to it reads, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly”.

Bumrah, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, overstepped when he got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

Unfortunately, for the Men in Blue, the left-hander survived early on in the innings. He further went on to score a match-winning 114 as India lost the final by 180 runs.

Clearly Bumrah was not amused by the advertisement and he took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

“@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country”, he tweeted.

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

Bumrah has been rested along with opener Rohit Sharma for the ongoing limited series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

India will play 5 ODIs before ending the series with a T20I.