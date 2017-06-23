close
Jasprit Bumrah hits back at Rajasthan police for trolling his Champions Trophy no-ball

Bumrah, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, overstepped when he got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 21:02
Jasprit Bumrah hits back at Rajasthan police for trolling his Champions Trophy no-ball
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who received a lot of flak for bowling a no-ball against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, hit back at the hoarding by Rajasthan police in Jaipur which took a dig at the fast bowler.

On a large billboard, Jaipur traffic police used a picture of Bumrah overstepping. The text next to it reads, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly”.

Bumrah, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, overstepped when he got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

Unfortunately, for the Men in Blue, the left-hander survived early on in the innings. He further went on to score a match-winning 114 as India lost the final by 180 runs. 

Clearly Bumrah was not amused by the advertisement and he took to Twitter to express his displeasure. 

“@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country”, he tweeted.

Bumrah has been rested along with opener Rohit Sharma for the ongoing limited series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. 

India will play 5 ODIs before ending the series with a T20I.

Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah no ballICC Champions TrophyRajasthan Policemen

