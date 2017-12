Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel named in India squad for South Africa Test series

New Delhi: The BCCI announced the Test squad for India's upcoming tour of South Africa consisting three Tests, six ODIs, and three T20Is on Monday.

The high-profile series will begin with the first Test on January 5 and the 54-day series will conclude with the third T20I on February 24.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been included in 17-man India squad for South Africa Test series.

Test squad: Virat (Capt), Vijay, Rahul, Shikhar, Pujara, Rahane, Rohit, Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Parthiv, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah.

The Indian board also announced the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli has been rested for the series and Rohit Sharma will lead the squad in his absence.

Team India for Paytm T20Is against Sri Lanka: Rohit (Capt), Rahul, Shreyas, Manish, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik, W Sundar, Yuzvendra, Kuldeep, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah, M Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka will be played from December 20-24.

Parthiv Patel, who played his last Test in November 2016 against England also made a comeback to the Test side.