Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal ready for Test cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi: India T20I series win over New Zealand was set up by the bowlers after batsmen failed in the third and final match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. And two bowlers, who lead Indian defence were pacer Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impressed with their performance, batting great Sunil Gavaskar said that they should be considered for Test cricket.

"They were fantastic. They have been absolutely terrific. They had brought all their IPL experience into play, they know exactly where to bowl, to which batsman what line to bowl, what deliveries to bowl and yes, there will be that odd over when they will go for runs but they come so strongly. That tells you about their (Bumrah and Chahal) big heart as well. Take punishment and then to come back and bowl deadly overs," Gavaskar said in a chat with NDTV.

In the rain-affected 8-overs a side match, India managed only 76 runs after put in to bat by the Kiwis. But the bowlers produced an inspired performance to beat the visitors by 6 runs in the low scoring match.

Burmah took two wickets conceding nine runs from his spell of two overs, while Chahal leaked only eight runs without success.

"Both these bowlers have been quite outstanding and I do believe that the way they are bowling they should also be considered for the red ball format which is the Test format. Particularly, I think both of them. Bumrah for example, you know in South Africa, Australia and England he will be quite a handful with the pace and with the accuracy that he has and Chahal as well, the way he has been tossing the ball up to the odd batsman, getting the ball to turn and grip, I think both of them are ready for red ball cricket," added Gavaskar.

Both the bowlers have been India regulars in the limited-overs matches, but are yet to feature in Test cricket. And soon, they may find themselves playing Test cricket. The traditional, five-day game is still considered the most demanding and truest form of cricket.

Bumrah, 23, has so far played 28 ODIs and 30 T20Is, taking 52 and 40 wickets respectively. 27-year-old Chahal has played 14 ODIs and 12 T20Is, with 21 and 18 wickets respectively.

India's next engagement is against Sri Lanka in a Test series, which starts on next Thursday (November 16).