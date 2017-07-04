Jasprit Bumrah's 84-year-old grandfather struggling to make ends meet, drives auto-rickshaw for a living

New Delhi: In his short career, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the most deadly bowlers in international cricket. Known for his unique action, Bumrah made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is now India's best death overs pacer.

While Bumrah continues to earn name and fame with his success in limited-overs cricket, his grandfather Santokh Singh Bumrah, who lives in Kiccha of Uttarakhand, is finding it hard to make ends meet on a daily basis.

According to multiple media reports, the 84-year-old, who remains to be one of Bumrah's fans, has been driving an auto-rickshaw for a living ever since he moved to Uttarakhand from Ahmedabad.

The reports added that once upon a time, Santokh Singh Bumrah was a successful businessman as he ran several factories along with Jasprit's father Jasveer Singh Bumrah.

However, he ran into huge losses after Jasveer passed away in 2001. Santokh Singh had to sell the factories to repay loans.

"Jasprit Bumrah is my grandson. I saw him on television and I was very happy. I somehow manage my expenses. I ride a tempo to make ends meet," Santokh told ABP news.

Notably, Jasprit made an impression playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL and made his debut for the Men in Blue in India's limited-overs series against Australia in 2016.

There was no looking back for him since then, as he has now become Virat Kohli's go-to man in death overs.

Bumrah has so far represented India in 16 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals.