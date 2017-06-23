Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball: Jaipur traffic police uses game-changing incident to promote road safety

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who many believe is the best death overs bowler in the world at the moment, received flak from all corners for his indisciplined bowling in the final of ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Bumrah dismissed Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman off a no-ball early in the innings and the left-hander went to hit a match-winning century against the Men in Blue, much to the dismay of the Indian fans.

While fans are yet to forgive Bumrah for that costly mistake, Jaipur traffic police has used that incident to promote road safety among locals.

Traffic Police JPR‏ tweeted a photo from its official account a message that read, "Don’t cross the line it can be costly."

Sanjay Agarwal, commissioner of police, Jaipur, was confident that the serious message when conveyed through a cricketing incident will make an impact.

"Usually it is seen that youths don't care about traffic rules.Thus we have used the cricket action which is very contemporary and relevant to teach the youngsters that jumping red light or crossing the zebra line at crossings can prove costly to their lives," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.