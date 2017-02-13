Joe Root replaces Alastair Cook as England's Test captain, Ben Stokes named deputy

New Delhi: Joe Root, the lynchpin of English batting line-up, was on Monday named the new Test captain of the team. The news comes days after Alastair Cook stepped down from the post.

While the move was expected, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday officially confirmed the news through a statement.

Colin Graves, Chairman of the ECB, approved the appointments on Sunday evening following the recommendation of the selectors under the guidance of Director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss.

“Joe Root is the perfect choice for England Test captain," said Graves. "I’m delighted that he has accepted the role and will now help to take the team to the next level.

"The role of Test captain is an honour and a responsibility which he thoroughly deserves."

“When I spoke to him last night you could feel the excitement and sense the pride – he can’t wait to get started.

“Joe is a fine player and a fine person who has the respect of the players, the selectors and all at the ECB. He also has a changing room with experienced players and leaders who will support him from the start.

"Joe has maturity beyond his years and having seen him develop at Yorkshire over the last ten years I know his qualities well.

“I offer my congratulations to Joe for becoming Test captain and, once again, my thanks to Alastair Cook for the way he has developed the team, the timing of his decision and the platform he has given his successor.”

Joe Root made his Test debut in December 2012 and was named vice-captain to Alastair Cook in summer 2015. He scored the first of his eleven Test centuries at Headingley in May 2013 and currently has a total of 4,594 Test runs at an average of 52.80, placing him third in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.