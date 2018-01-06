Kapil Dev turns 59, cricket fraternity queues up to wish the legend

New Delhi: Arguably the greatest cricketer India has produced, former captain and one of the finest allrounders ever Kapil Dev celebrates his 59th birth anniversary on Saturday, and the cricket fraternity queued up to wish the man who led the 1983 World Cup-winning team famously christened 'Kapil's Devils'.

Known for his copybook bowling action and giving a banana shape to his lethal outswingers, Kapil made his international debut in 1978 and was the first all-round cricketer to complete the double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs. He was just 21 then.

This is how Kapil's former team-mates and friends wished him:

One of the greatest all rounders and the man who lead our country to it's maiden World cup victory. Wishing @therealkapildev, a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/qo5DpsE9wq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2018

Tests - 5,248 runs, 434 wickets

ODIs - 3,783 runs, 253 wickets Happy Birthday to India's 1983 @cricketworldcup winning captain, and one of the game's greatest ever all rounders, @therealkapildev! pic.twitter.com/fk1uNQJmzS — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to a childhood hero and one of the greatest ever cricketers to have graced the game , @therealkapildev ! pic.twitter.com/MDAqr5n7mO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 6, 2018

A life lived passionately is a life worth celebrating. Happy birthday to one of the most passionate cricketers India has seen, @therealkapildev! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2018

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev Paaji . Your discipline ,exemplary fitness and extraordinary skills with bat and ball are the inspiration behind many of us taking to Cricket. pic.twitter.com/IsQlBgsd1s — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 6, 2018

Today in 1984 @ Kolkata against England: Kapil Dev missed his only Test of his career. He had by then appeared in 66 consecutive Tests.

He then went on to play another 65 Tests in a row!

He never missed a Test because of fitness, not bad for a player who had to bat, bowl & field! pic.twitter.com/OAZI1QYC4f — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 31, 2017

Wishing both Kapil Dev @therealkapildev and @arrahman a very happy birthday — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 6, 2018

Happy birthday @therealkapildev . A true inspiration and role model, on and off the field. Kapil Paaji da jawab nahi pic.twitter.com/GOKGzEQA5t — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) January 6, 2018

400 + Test Wickets ✔️

5000 +Test Runs ✔️

Leading the side to WC glory ✔️ No other all rounder in world cricket has such an incredible feat as @therealkapildev. The GREATEST of all time Happy Birthday Paaji pic.twitter.com/CbLupWrQaC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 6, 2018

"Kapil Dev" The Legend, @therealkapildev It was my honour to play alongside you and win the #WorldCup1983. #HappyBirthday — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzadMP) January 6, 2018

Such was Kapil's prowess with both bat and ball that the 'Haryana Hurricane' scored eight centuries and 27 half-centuries in Test cricket besides taking 434 wickets. He broke Richard Hadlee's Test record of 431 wickets.

Kapil's best figures with the ball were 9/83 with a highest of 163 batting lower down the order.

He also played 225 ODIs taking 253 wickets and scoring one century.

Kapil bid the game adieu in 1994 as Test cricket's highest wicket-taker.