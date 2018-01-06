हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Dev turns 59, cricket fraternity queues up to wish the legend

Known for his copybook bowling action and giving a banana shape to his lethal outswingers, Kapil led India's 1983 World Cup-winning team famously christened 'Kapil's Devils'. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 06, 2018, 17:09 PM IST
File photo of Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Arguably the greatest cricketer India has produced, former captain and one of the finest allrounders ever Kapil Dev celebrates his 59th birth anniversary on Saturday, and the cricket fraternity queued up to wish the man who led the 1983 World Cup-winning team famously christened 'Kapil's Devils'. 

Known for his copybook bowling action and giving a banana shape to his lethal outswingers, Kapil made his international debut in 1978 and was the first all-round cricketer to complete the double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs. He was just 21 then.

Such was Kapil's prowess with both bat and ball that the 'Haryana Hurricane' scored eight centuries and 27 half-centuries in Test cricket besides taking 434 wickets. He broke Richard Hadlee's Test record of 431 wickets. 

Kapil's best figures with the ball were 9/83 with a highest of 163 batting lower down the order. 

He also played 225 ODIs taking 253 wickets and scoring one century. 

Kapil bid the game adieu in 1994 as Test cricket's highest wicket-taker.

