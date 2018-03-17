Kevin Pietersen retires from all forms of cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has at last walked off into the sunset. The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday turned out to be his last game.

Pietersen didn't do much for the Gladiators this season but they were still good enough to make the play-offs. But with his team's next game scheduled to take place in Pakistan, the 37-year-old called it quits since he had already announced he wouldn't extend his commitment beyond the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He took to Twitter the next day after the match and announced his decision in a subtle way, leaving everyone to speculate.

BOOTS UP!

Thank you! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 16, 2018

However on Saturday, Pietersen tweeted again and this time he was much clearer in his message.

Just been told that I scored 30000+ runs which included 152 fifty’s & 68 hundreds in my professional career. Time to move on! pic.twitter.com/zMSIa3FK6K — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 17, 2018

Pietersen played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs for England and in the 2010 World T20 in the West Indies, he played a key role in the England team's triumph - their first trophy in a global tournament.

West Indies' Chris Gayle was one of the first few cricketers to congratulate Pietersen on a wonderful career.

Congrats on a phenomenal career, @KP24 !1 of England, legend! All the best on your next venture! You did light up the park wherever you played-your best cricketing moment was when you get the chance to open the batting with me, thank Piers for that! #Blessed #Peter #Champion pic.twitter.com/T9cbakJDzi — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 17, 2018

Pietersen fell foul of the England and Wales Cricket Board following the 2013-14 Ashes debacle. He was thrown out of the team shortly after and never returned amidst several allegations of rift-fuelling behaviour against him by his own teammates.