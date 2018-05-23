Key stats of AB de Villiers' international cricket career

New Delhi: One of the greatest batsmen of all-time AB de Villiers quit all forms international cricket on Wednesday. He announced his retirement on the social media, leaving his fans devasted.

Below are the key statistics and highlights of 14-year long career.

- AB De Villiers played 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals.

- He made a staggering 20,014 international runs (8765 in Tests, 9577 in ODIs and 1672 in T20Is).

- De Villiers averages over 50 in both Tests and ODIs.

- He slammed 22 centuries and 46 fifties in international cricket.

- De Villiers holds the records for the fastest 50 (16 balls), 100 (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls) of all time in One Day Internationals by any batsmen.

- He also holds the fastest hundred by a South African in Tests and the fastest 50 by South African in T20Is.

- De Villiers is a three-time ICC ODI player of the year, winning the award in 2010, 2014 and 2015.

- He Villiers holds the record for most Test innings without registering a duck (78) before being dismissed for nought against Bangladesh in November 2008.

- De Villiers holds the second-highest individual score by a South African batsman - 278 (not out).

- He was an occasional wicket-keeper for South Africa till 2012.

- After the retirement of regular Test keeper Mark Boucher, under his own captaincy, De Villiers started to regularly keep wicket for the South African side in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

- He gave up wicket-keeping in 2015. Debutant Quinton de Kock took over from him.

- De Villiers succeeded Graeme Smith after the 2011 Cricket World Cup for the ODI captaincy. Later, he succeeded Hashim Amla after the Second Test of England in South Africa series for the Test captaincy.

- He stepped down from Test captaincy in December 2016 due to an elbow injury.