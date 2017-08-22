close
Essel Group 90 years
Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Vinoo Mankad in CPL T20 encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors

If desired, Pollard could have very well taken the bails off and dismissed Fuadadin to put Barbados in a better position but decided against it.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 11:37
Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Vinoo Mankad in CPL T20 encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors
Courtesy: CPL T20

New Delhi: In the recent CPL T20 encounter between Guayan Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents, Kieron Pollard had the opportunity to dismiss the batsman at non-striking end, but in the end refused to do so.

On Monday, West Indian all-rounder Pollard, chose to put sportsman spirit above winning the game. 

Chasing 160 against Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, the Warriors rode on the brilliance of Chadwick Walton, who smashed 92 off 57 deliveries, to find them at 152 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 18th over before Pollard stepped in to bowl the penultimate over.

The Barbados skipper Pollard struck in the very second delivery of the 19th over to send Jason Mohammed packing.

Keemo Paul was the new batsman and as Pollard ran up to the crease, he stopped momentarily before delivering the ball to warn Assad Fuadadin at the non-striking end that he wasn't standing behind the line and could get out if the bails were dislodged. 

If desired, Pollard could have very well taken the bails off and dismissed Fuadadin to put Barbados in a better position but decided against it.

Though the rule books allow bowlers to dismiss the non-striker, but it is termed unfair and unsporting in the cricketing world.

"It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such a run out but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain an advantage," the MCC said about changes to Law 41.16, which is now called 'Non-striker leaving his/her ground early' having previously been called 'Bowler attempting to run out non-striker before delivery'. 

The infamous 'mankad' act first came into being after India's Vinoo Mankad was dismissed in a similar fashion back in 1947 by Australian Bill Brown.

Fudadin did not repeat the same mistake as Polloard got the better of Paul in the next delivery, but Guyana still held on to claim a four-wicket win with five balls to spare.

