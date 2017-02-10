King Virat Kohli hits another double century; climbs 'The Wall', eclipses 'The Don'

New Delhi: There isn't really a record that seems out of Virat Kohli's reach. The Indian captain on Friday, continued his unbelievable record-breaking spree by surpassing the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid to become the first batsman ever to score double hundreds in four successive Test series.

Kohli's earlier double tons came in the series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England. While he didn't shy away from making the sole-Test against Bangladesh count and hammered a double ton in first innings at Hyderabad.

Bradman and Dravid, meanwhile, had achieved the feat in three successive series.

Kohli hit his maiden double hundred (200) at North Sound against the West Indies in July last year followed by 211 against New Zealand at Indore in October.

This was followed by his current career-best score of 235 against England in Mumbai in December and now 204 against Bangladesh.

While many were wondering if the 28-year-old can go on to achieve his personal best as well and make 250 en route, that didn't happen as he was dismissed LBW soon after claiming his double hundred.

While statistically Kohli had broken Bradman and Dravid's record but a cursory look at 'The Don's' statistics would tell that his numbers during that 1930-31 phase were phenomenal.

In the 1930 Ashes series in England between June and August, the then 22-year-old Bradman scored 254 at Lord's, 334 (his career best) at the Leeds (Headingley) followed by 232 at the Oval, all in a single series.

In the following series against the West Indies in January 1931, Don hit 223 at Brisbane (the series was played in Australia).

The next series that he played against South Africa (again Down Under), he hit 226 at Brisbane becoming the first batsman to score a double hundred in three successive series.

For Dravid, the hat-trick of double hundreds in successive series came in the 2003-04 season.

He scored 222 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad (October 2003) followed by 233 against Australia at Adelaide (December 2003).

The hat-trick was accomplished with his career-best 270 against Pakistan in the very next series.

