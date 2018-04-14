KKR's Kamlesh Nagarkoti ruled out of remainder of IPL 2018

Kolkata: In a fresh injury blow to KKR, young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was on Saturday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to a foot injury.

Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna was announced as the replacement for the Under-19 World Cup winning pacer who was bought at a price of Rs 3.2 crore.

One of the finds of India's U-19 World Cup triumph, Nagarkoti sustained the injury before the league but the announcement came only as KKR lost a second pacer this season after Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc.

The 22-year-old Prasidh has played 23 matches so far since 2015, three in the T20 format but his record in the 50-overs format has been impressive.

Prasidh has 33 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 21.27 and an economy rate of 4.74, with a best show of 3/37 in Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra in February.

KKR also bolstered their support staff with the inclusion of Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar who has mentored skipper Dinesh Karthik in the past.

"Pleased to welcome Nayar to the KKR support staff. The younger talent of the team will particularly benefit from Nayar's experience and mentoring," KKR CEO Venky Mysore tweeted, without specifying Nayar's role.