Kohli hails Bumrah as 'the best bowler in the world' after sublime Melbourne Test display

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday declared fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah as "the best bowler in the world" following his match-winning display in the third Test, where the visitors emerged victorious by 137 runs.

Bumrah picked nine wickets while conceding just 86 runs at the MCG, registering a dominant performance against the hosts, despite enjoying a comparatively limited experience in the longer format of the game.

The 25-year-old who has picked 20 wickets in the series so far, also recorded the best figures by an Indian pacer during a Test in Australia, during the same clash.

Kohli was full of praise for his star performer following the victory in the post-match conference.

"Jasprit obviously is the best bowler in the world. He is a match winner, without doubt," said the Indian skipper.

"The mindset he has is what separates him from anyone else in the world right now. He looks at the pitch and he doesn't think, 'It's a hard toil on these wickets'. He thinks, 'How can I make a breakthrough for the team?"

"Your mindset separates you from the rest and he is as strong-headed as I have seen anyone in the past, and that's the key to his success. That's what I have seen in the past 12 months," added Kohli.

Bumrah who made his Test debut in January also enjoys the unique distinction of being the only Indian pace-bowler to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England and Australia.

Kohli believes that the bowler will continue to improve in the longer format of the game.

"The way he has matured in Test cricket and the areas he has bowled so quickly in his Test career, I think it's a scary sign for the batsmen around the world in Test cricket," he said.

"I mean, if there is a pitch like Perth, I wouldn't want to face Jasprit Bumrah, to be honest, because if he gets on a roll he can really crank it up. And the way he bowls is so much more different to anyone, and I think he realises that more than the batsmen, and that's why he is so confident about his skills," concluded Kohli.

The final clash of the four-match series is all set to take place in Sydney from January 3rd to 7th.