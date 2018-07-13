हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs India

Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma star in statistical highlights of England vs India 1st ODI

In a match in which Rohit Sharma hit 137* off 114, Ben Stokes took 103 balls to reach his fifty - the second slowest by any England batsman in the 21st century.

Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma star in statistical highlights of England vs India 1st ODI
Photo courtesy: Twitter/BCCI

Having claimed the T20I seirs 2-1, India began the ODI series against England on a strong note and won the Trent Bridge encounter by eight wickets. It was a class performance by the Men in Blue with both bowling and batting clicking for what eventually was a comfortable victory.

While Kuldeep Yadav was the main highlight with the ball, it was Rohit Sharma who stood out with the bat to help India win.

Here are the statistical highlights from the match:

* Kuldeep Yadav's 6/25 is the best for any spinner in ODIs played in England.

* Kuldeep's figures are fourth best for any Indian bowler in ODIs.

* Rohit hit an unbeaten 137 which is now the highest by an Indian batsman in an ODI vs England in England. The previous best was Virat Kohli's 107 in Cardiff.

* Rohit now has 18 centuries and 16 of these have come with him batting as an opener.

* Rohit now has 14 partnerships worth 100 runs or more with Kohli. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are the only Indian cricketers with more partnerships worth 100 or more - 26.

* England's Ben Stokes hit a fifty off 102 balls - the slowest by any England cricketer in 13 years.

Tags:
England vs IndiaIndia vs EnglandKuldeep YadavVirat KohliRohit SharmaBen stokes

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close