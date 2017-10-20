Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Lage raho Suresh and thank you Chhota Chetan: how the quirky Virender Sehwag thanked on his 39th birthday

Sehwag celebrates his 39th Birthday on October 20 and while the wishes started pouring in from early morning for India's iconic opening batsman, he was at his quirkiest best to thank fans and former team-mates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
File photo of former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag (PTI)

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag celebrates his 39th Birthday on October 20 and while the wishes started pouring in from early morning for India's iconic opening batsman, he was at his quirkiest best to thank fans and former team-mates.

Viru, as he is popularly known, christened wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel as "chhota chetan" (a famous movie title) while asked overlooked India batsman Suresh Raina to "lage raho" (keep working hard). 

Sehwag also hinted how much his former captain Anil Kumble supported him during their playing days. "Owe a lot to your support," is how Viru responded to Kumble. 

Before retiring in October 2015, Sehwag played 103 Tests for India and scored 8,586 runs with 23 hundreds, 32 fifties at an average of 49.34. But what stood out during his entire career was how aggressively he approached opening in Test cricket, which was considered unconventional until that time. 

Sehwag scored his Test runs at a strike rate of 82.33, while his 8273 ODI runs in 251 matches came at a strike rate of 104.33. He racked up 15 ODI hundreds and 38 half-centuries.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' also played 19 T20Is, scoring 394 runs with two fifties.

