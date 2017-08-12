close
Lalit Modi bids adieu to 'cricket administration; urges BCCI to release funds due to RCA

It was back in 2010 that the creator of IPL left the country on grounds of allegations about tax evasions and money laundering. BCCI had since then suspended the 50-year-old on the basis of 22 charges against Modi which resulted in him shifting to London and fighting the charges from there. Finally, in 2013, he was found guilty. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 12:16
Lalit Modi bids adieu to &#039;cricket administration; urges BCCI to release funds due to RCA
PTI

New Delhi: Former Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took to social media on Saturday to announce his resignment from the Nagaur District Cricket Association in Rajasthan and ergo bid adieu to cricket administration.

The businessman had taken to his official Twitter page to post a three-page letter, addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri to announce that he his stepping down from all sorts of cricket administration post.

He wrote, "It has been a long journey for me in Indian cricket. The path has been rocky at times, but the destination has always been the pursuit of excellence. Needless to state that over the past 15 years, I have enjoyed every moment of my journey.

"But I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now."

He posted the same on his Instagram page thanking fans who made IPL renowned and then informed them about his decision. His post read as – Dear Fans of cricket & the lifeline of the game. I want to take this opportunity to thank each & every one of you for making @IPL what it is. I have just decided to hang up my boots and havr officially resigned a few minutes ago from all positions i held at various cricket bodies. once again hope you all continue to support this amazing game. big hug and once again thank you for helping me realize my #dream. jai Hind - Lalit Modi.

It was back in 2010 that the creator of IPL left the country on grounds of allegations about tax evasions and money laundering. BCCI had since then suspended the 50-year-old on the basis of 22 charges against Modi which resulted in him shifting to London and fighting the charges from there. Finally in 2013, he was found guilty and was thus expelled from the Board.  

TAGS

Lalit ModiBCCIRahul JohriIPLcricket news

