close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lasith Malinga lands in trouble after comparing Sri Lankan minister to monkey

Upon team's return from England last week, the minister reportedly ordered a fitness test and claimed to have found that most of them carry too much fat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 18:23
Lasith Malinga lands in trouble after comparing Sri Lankan minister to monkey

New Delhi: Legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga found himself in trouble after comparing Sri Lanka Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera to a monkey. The minister has reportedly ordered an inquiry.

The 33-year-old, who made a valiant attempt to revive his ODI career at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy in England, had lambasted the minister for questioning the endurance of Sri Lankan players following their failure to reach the knock-out stage in the tournament.

"He is now under investigation for making statements to the media in breach of his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket (board)," Jayasekera told AFP.

"In my criticism of the appalling fitness levels of our players, I did not name Malinga, but he has chosen to put the hat on and attack me publicly."

Upon team's return from England last week, the minister reportedly ordered a fitness test and claimed to have found that most of them carry too much fat.

"The typical body fat amounts for a cricketer should be about 16 percent, but most of our players have over 25 percent.

"I want the results analysed and in future no one will be included in a national squad if they are above 16 percent," Jayasekera had said.

Taking strong exception, Malinga told a television network the minister knew nothing about cricket.

"I don't care about criticism from those who are simply warming chairs," he said. "What does a monkey know about a parrot's nesting hollow? This is like a monkey getting into a parrot's nest and talking about it."

Malinga was out of national team reckoning for about 18 months because of injury, but he prominently figured in the Mumbai Indian's Indian Premier League 2017 title-winning campaign.

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

Lasith MalingaSri Lanka cricketSri Lanka ministerDayasiri JayasekeramonkeyICC Champions Trophycricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Day of retirements for New Zealand: Black Caps lose Luke Ronchi, Jeetan Patel on same day
cricket

Day of retirements for New Zealand: Black Caps lose Luke Ro...

Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift: Kamaal Rashid Khan says &#039;corrupt&#039; Kohli would want Ravi Shastri as coach
cricket

Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift: Kamaal Rashid Khan says...

Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: World Boxing Organisation sanctions bout for 1st week of August
Other Sports

Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: World Boxing Organ...

Out of action since Rio Olympics, Dipa Karmakar set to miss World Championship as well
Other Sports

Out of action since Rio Olympics, Dipa Karmakar set to miss...

Indian football coach Stephen Constantine keen on finding new talent from U-22 squad
Football

Indian football coach Stephen Constantine keen on finding n...

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth stuns World No. 1 Son Wan Ho again, to meet B Sai Praneeth in quarters
Badminton

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth stuns World No. 1 Son Wan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video