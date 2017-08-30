Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for 4th ODI against India

New Delhi: Poor form, fitness, injuries and suspenstion, Sri Lankan cricket team haven't had things going there way in the series against Sri Lanka, be it Tests or ODIs. Now, the hosts have to deal with another crisis, with skipper Chamara Kapugedara ruled out with a back injury. In his absence, it will be veteran speedster Lasith Malinga leading the team.

This is the fifth captaincy change to the Sri Lankan side in the last seven competitive matches. Kapugedara, who was named skipper in place of Upul Tharanga, who presently is serving a two-match ban, will return to lead the side in the fifth ODI. Hence, Malinga will have to lead only for the Colombo match.

Tharanga had been banned for two games for slow over rate for the second time since start of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka's poor performance on pitch even resulted into an unruly crowd behaviour in the 3rd ODI, with fans from both sides of grass banks hurling water-bottle missiles at Sri Lankan players fielding at the boundary when India were within eight runs of victory.

Play was halted for some time and then the umpires and players left the field, only for the stands to be evacuated before they returned to complete proceedings.

This was preceded by ugly scenes in Dambulla as well where the Sri Lankan team was jeered and heckled as they left the ground after another heavy loss in the first ODI.