Cricket

Legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya charged under ICC's anti-corruption code

Jayasuriya has been allotted a period of 15 days, starting October 15 for providing a response. 

Legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya charged under ICC&#039;s anti-corruption code
Image Credits: Reuters

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Anti-Corruption Code. He has been further allotted a period of 15 days, starting October 15 for providing a response. 

A press release by the ICC on Monday stated that the 49-year-old had been charged under article 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Under article 2.4.6, Jayasuriya stands guilty of refusing or failing to cooperate with investigations carried out by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) despite lacking any compelling justification or reasoning.  Not only this, the candidate is also guilty of failing to provide any information/documentation requested by the ACU during its investigations. 

On the other hand, article 2.4.7 accuses Jayasuriya of attempting to delay or obstruct the ACU's investigations through tampering, concealing or even destruction of documents or vital information considered relevant, capable of revealing evidence of corrupt conduct as per the Anti-Corruption Code. 

Jayasuriya was hailed for his ability to bat aggressively as well as his disciplined left-arm spin bowling during a distinguished cricketing career. 

