Live cricket score: 2nd ODI, IND vs ENG 2016 – Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni's centuries take India to 381/6 after 50 overs

Cuttack: Live cricket score and live updates from 2nd ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium. It's a must win game for Eoin Morgan's men after losing the first ODI from a winning position.

Overs 50 | Score 381/6 | (Pandya 19*, Jadeja 16*)

With some big hits towards the end, Pandya and Jadeja took India to a big total. Jadeja scored a six and a boundary off the last three balls bowled by Woakes. India would be very happy with the way they have fought back after being reduced to 25/3.

Overs 48 | Score 358/6 | (Pandya 12*)

Hardik Pandya was the new man in and he got off the mark with a boundary against Ball. Next ball was banged short and Pandya hammered it over deep midwicket for a Six! But after hitting two sixes off Plunkett, Dhoni was finally caught at deep square leg by Willey.

MS Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134 (122b)

Overs 46 | Score 323/4 | (Dhoni 113*)

With Dhoni tiring a bit, Jadhav has taken the onus of hitting big shots. After hitting Punkett for a six off the fourth ball, he worked the ball past third man for a boundary. The last ball of the over was a full-toss, but Jadhav hit it straight to the fielder at midwicket.

KM Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22 (10b)

Overs 44 | Score 296/4 | (Dhoni 104*, Jadhav 5*)

15 runs came off that over, which included 4 byes. Jadhav, who scored a magnificent counter-attacking ton in the previous match, needs to unleash some lusty blows, today as well.

Overs 43 | Score 281/3 | (Dhoni 100*)

The crowd cannot believe it as Yuvraj is out to a soft dismissal. Woakes bowled a wide ball, Yuvi went for the drive but got an edge which went straight into the keeper's gloves. India's comeback back walks back to a standing ovation from the crowd. Fantastic innings. The wicket also ended the 256-run stand between Yuvraj and Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Dhoni also slammed a century, his first after steppding down as Indian limited-overs captain.

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150 (127b)

Overs 42 | Score 274/3 | (Yuvraj 150*, Dhoni 93*)

Decent over for England, just seven runs off it. Meanwhile, Yuvraj has reached 150 off 126 balls.

Overs 41 | Score 267/3 | (Yuvraj 147*, Dhoni 90*)

Yuvraj was given out caught behind by the umpire off Chris Woakes bowling, but the left-hander immediately reviewed it and it went in his favour. As the ball went past Yuvi's bat behind the wicket, it bumped on to the ground before going into wicket-keeper Jos Buttler's gloves. No respite for England.

Overs 40 | Score 261/3 | (Yuvraj 145*, Dhoni 85*)

Yuvraj has broken so many records today. He first hit his 150th six in limited-overs cricket. He then went on to score his 14th ODI ton. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of maximum ODI runs vs England. Batting on 145, he has also gone past his previous highest score in ODIs - 139 vs Australia.

Overs 38 | Score 237/3 | (Yuvraj 126*, Dhoni 81*)

After completing his century, both Yuvraj and Dhoni are now looking to step up the tempo. It could be absolute carnage at Cuttack if these two bat on for the next seven to eight overs. England need a wicket badly!

Overs 34 | Score 197/3 | (Yuvraj 103*, Dhoni 65*)

Comeback man Yuvraj Singh has slammed his 14th ODI ton, fourth against England. The knock has come at a crucial time for the Men in Blue. He came to bat at a crucial time and has done the job of resurrecting the innings with the Indian skipper. The left-hander's love for batting against England continues.

Overs 30 | Score 167/3 | (Yuvraj 82*, Dhoni 58*)

Batting on 43, Dhoni did give England a glimmer of hope as one of the top edges flew towards long on where Jake Ball got to the ball but dropped it at the last moment running backwards. That chance could hurt the visitors badly as Dhoni is looking to hit big shots now. The partnership is now worth 142 runs.

Overs 25 | Score 132/3 | (Yuvraj 75*, Dhoni 31*)

Yuvi and Dhoni are changing gears in between, every now and then, much to Morgan's dismay. The plan looks to attack spinners as well, as Dhoni has attempted a few lusty blows as well. In last match it was the Kohli-Jadhav partnership, in this match these are looking to do something similar. England badly need a wicket.

Overs 20 | Score 92/3 | (Yuvraj 47*, Dhoni 21*)

Dhoni and Yuvraj possibly are now batting with a target in mind. While they are not hesitating in punishing the loose deliveries, they are also sensibly rotating the strike. Morgan would be aware of the damage these two can cause later, which is why the visitors need a wicket pretty soon.

Overs 14 | Score 81/3 | (Yuvraj 41*, Dhoni 16*)

After the initial hiccups, Yuvraj and Dhoni are now looking much more composed at the crease. Yuvi in particular, has been looking in good rhythm. Big knocks would do wonders to the confidence of Both the batsmen. The partnership for fourth wicket is now worth 56 runs.

Overs 14 | Score 64/3 | (Yuvraj 29*, Dhoni 11*)

Dhoni slapped a short ball from Ball past point for his first boundary of the innings, which came off the 23rd ball he faced. The run-rate should not be a matter of concern for these two, as they need to get going for at least 8-10 overs. The runs will automatically follow if they spend time at the crease. The partnership is now worth 39 runs for fourth wicket. India need a much better effort from these two today.

Overs 10 | Score 43/3 | (Yuvraj 18*, Dhoni 1*)

Yuvraj shifted the momentum slightly in India's favour in the eighth over of the innings, where he hit three boundaries against Jake Ball. On the other hand, Dhoni has made a very cautious start as he is batting on just 1 off 15 balls. The pair is slowly on the process of rebuilding the innings.

Overs 7 | Score 27/3 | (Yuvraj 2*, Dhoni 1*)

Having already picked two wickets, Woakes made a blunder when he dropped a catch off his own bowling. But the all-rounder soon made amends for it as he bowled Dhawan in the same over. The left-hander was looking to drive a wide ball, got an inside edge which crashed on to the stumps. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni – two of India's most experienced batsmen are at the crease. Men in Blue desperately need a big partnership from their two veteran players.

S Dhawan b Woakes 11 (15b)

Overs 3 | Score 22/2 | (Dhawan 9*)

Chris Woakes has dented India already with two quick blows. Lokesh Rahul was the first batsman to be dismissed as he edged one towards the slip cordon where Ben Stokes took a good low catch. Kohli hit Woakes for two boundaries straight down the ground before nicking one in the slips, where Stokes grabbed his second catch of the innings.

V Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8 (5b)

KL Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5 (5b)

Both the teams have made one change each. England have replaced Adil Rashid with Liam Plunkett. India have replaced Umesh Yadav with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India's playing XI:

S Dhawan, L Rahul, V Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Y Singh, KJadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, B Kumar, J Bumrah

England's playing XI:

J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan (c), B Stokes, J Buttler (wk), M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, D Willey, J Ball

TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India to bat first

Virat Kohli's captain as India's full-time limited-overs skipper started on a brilliant note as his team chased down a stiff 350-run target in the first ODI. After being reduced to 63/4, Kohli and new hero Kedar Jadhav stunned England with a well-planned counter-attack and stitched 200 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership.

With 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli playing one magical knock after other, knocking off 300 plus scores has been like a walk in the park with the skipper himself smashing 17 tons at a staggering averaging of 97 plus in those matches.

And with India's penchant of producing quality batsmen, it was Kedar Jadhav, who matched his skipper stroke for stroke during his 65-ball-hundred.

India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice and in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries each but Jadhav's innings caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.

The diminutive Jadhav's confidence in such a short international career made everyone sit back and look up in astonishment.

As the teams gear up for the second ODI at Cuttack, England team will certainly feel a bit deflated after failing to defend a total of 350 having got four top-order batsmen back in the hut for less than 100.