LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Bangladesh, Day 2 – Bangladesh begins chase of India's mammoth total of 687

New Delhi: Live commentary and score from Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Just like Day 1, the action begins at from 9:30 AM IST.

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS

OVER 10 | Score 38/0 (Tamim22, Sarkar 15)

Ashwin and Umesh brought into the attack as the pairing of Bhuvneshwar and Ishant fails to give India the breakthrough.

OVER 3 | Score 14/0 (Tamim 9, Sarkar 5)

Bangladesh begin chase without much trouble after first 3 overs of the game.

India finally declare innings, giving Bangladesh a gigantic total of 688 to chase.

INDIA 1st INNINGS

OVER 164 | Score 675/6 (Saha 104, Jadeja 50)

Saha gets his 100 while Jadeja completes fifty in an emphatic fashion. Jadeja's traditional sword celebration also came as a result of the achievement.

OVER 157 | Score 632/6 (Saha 86, Jadeja 25)

Jadeja, Saha battle it out on the pitch as the latter nears his century. Kohli must have given him a time frame to do so as declaration starts to loom.

Final session of play begins!

It's TEA in Hyderabad and India stand firm at 620/6 after 153 overs. Saha's present tally of 83 runs might be the sole reason whey Kohli hasn't declared the innings yet.

OVER 152 | Score 619/6 (Saha 83, Jadeja 15)

Saha might have hinted Kohli that he wants to complete his century before the skipper declares innings. India, meanwhile, secure their highest Test score vs Bangladesh, previous best was 610/3 in Dhaka in 2007.

OVER 147 | Score 602/6 (Saha 70, Jadeja 11)

600 up for India as they become first team to register 600 plus totals in 3 consecutive Tests. Vurat Kohli could be preparing to declare innings anytime soon now.

OVER 141 | Score 570/6 (Saha 48, Jadeja 1)

Rvindra Jadeja is out to bat as Ravichandran Ashwin falls to Mehedi Hasan. Can India reach 300-run mark before Tea?

OVER 135 | Score 542/5 (Saha 28, Ashwin 27)

India racing away with runs as Bangladesh bowlers struggle to pose challenge. How far the hosts will go before declaring the innings?

V Kohli lbw b Taijul Islam 204 (246b)

OVER 128 | Score 501/5 (Saha 11, Ashwin 4)

Virat Kohli departs LBW after scoring a double hundred. He refused to take DRS but replays showed that the impact of ball was outside off.

OVER 124 | Score 493/4 (Kohli 203, Saha 8)

Incredible! Indian skipper Virat Kohli brings his double century off 244 balls. Attempts a six to reach the milestone but could only get a four. Take a bow captain!

STAT: No other player in the history of Test cricket has made 4 double centuries in four consecutive series.

12:11 PM: Players are back on pitch after LUNCH!

OVER 121 | Score 477/4 (Kohli 191, Saha 4)

At LUNCH, just 9 runs separate Virat Kohli from another double hundred. Bangladesh, however, would rue the opportunity to stump Wriddhiman Saha which came begging and went away.

At Lunch on Day 2 of the one-off Test, #TeamIndia are 477/4 (Virat 191*, Rahane 82). Follow the game here - https://t.co/Ne2IQxPwBU #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/sWZPIpwOCb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017

OVER 117 | Score 466/4 (Kohli 180, Saha 4)

Ajinkya Rahane falls after a brilliant catch by Mehedi Hasan. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was given LBW out by the umpire but successful review got the Indian captain a lifeline.

AM Rahane c Mehedi Hasan b Taijul Islam 82 (133b)

OVER 110 | Score 447/3 (Kohli 168, Rahane 79)

Partnership between Rahane and Kohli has gone past 200. India are literally mauling Bangladesh. Kohli racing towards another Double hundred, while Rahane will be elated to finally clinch a hundred.

OVER 105 | Score 430/3 (Kohli 155, Rahane 75)

Mehdi Hasan brought into the attack as Bangladesh stick to slow bowling in order to prevent India from proceeding at rapid run rate. Boundaries might no longer be coming but India look far from troubled!

OVER 100 | Score 411/3 (Kohli 151, Rahane 60)

India proceeding at a session run-rate of over 5. Virat Kohli brings up his 150 and Bangladesh seem clueless on how to stop the Indian run-machine. 200 on the cards for Indian skipper?

RECORD Virat Kohli now has the most runs in an Indian season, he beats Virender Sehwag to the record.

OVER 97 | Score 392/3 (Kohli 140, Rahane 52)

Virat Kohli hitting boundaries on regular intervals! Ajinkya Rahane gets 50 and the duo complete 150-run partnership with the 4th wicket.

OVER 95 | Score 376/3 (Kohli 129, Rahane 47)

Bangladesh a bit too slack with the bowling on day 2 as Kohli deals in boundaries without much trouble. Rahane not getting much batting time and continues to wait for his half-century.

OVER 92 | Score 362/3 (Kohli 115, Rahane 47)

Bangladesh start Day 2 with Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan, but Indians look comfortable dealing with the pace-spin combo.

09:30 AM IST: Players are out on field!

09:00 AM IST: Here's how the pitch looks like on Day 2 morning:-

The action on Day 2 of the @Paytm #INDvBAN Test will commence shortly. This is what the pitch looks like. #TeamIndia will resume on 356/3. pic.twitter.com/TUMpjqMEUn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017

At the end of Day 1, India India were 356/3 after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. (Day 1 - As it happened...)

The first day's play went completely in favour of the Indian batsmen, who dominated the proceedings throughout the day, barring opener KL Rahul's early dismissal.

Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay secured centuries after the latter was given a lifeline as Bangladesh failed to make an ease run-out opportunity count. (IND vs BAN, Hyderabad Test - Match Report)

A flick through mid-wicket for four and @imVkohli brings up his 16th Test ton @Paytm Test Cricket #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/F4NIUzeI26 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2017

Here are some of the stats and records that were made in Uppal on Day 1:-

Pujara-Vijay pair became the first Indian pair to register five century stands in a season - their aggregate being 852 runs in nine innings at an average of 94.66. Hayden and Ponting were involved in seven century stands in 2005-06 and five each by David Boon & Mark Waugh and Hayden & Justin Langer. Pujara has amassed 1605 runs at an average of 89.16, including six centuries, in 21 innings, establishing an Indian record for most runs in a first-class season, held by Chandu Borde in the 1964-65 season - 1604 (ave.64.16) in 28 innings, including six hundreds. Virat Kohli has recorded his 12th hundred as number four batsman in 53 innings, emulating the feat of Gundappa Viswanath (124 innings). Only Sachin Tendulkar has scored more centuries at this batting position among the Indian batsmen - 44 in 275 innings. Kohli's average as captain is the best among the Indian players - his aggregate being 2222 (ave.67.33) in 23 matches. (IND vs BAN - Stats made and records broken on Day 1)

Virat Kohli (on 111) along with partner Ajinkya Rahane (45) will come out to bat as the hosts will look to bat until the Tea session and put around 500-plus runs on board.