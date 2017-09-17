Live: India vs Australia 2017, 1st ODI - Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India and Steve Smith's Australia take on each other in the first of the five ODIs on September 17 (Sunday).

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

FUN FACT: Virat has won the toss on 17 ocassions, but opted to bat first only for the third time in his captaincy career.

TEAM CHANGES: "Rahane to open, Hardik at No. 7. No Jadeja today," said Kohli. And his rival, Smith said, "Faulkner is back, Nathan Coulter-Nile is back and Catwright will be making his debut today."

TOSS TIME: VIrat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first

PITCH REPORT: Dry track with lot of cracks

Hosts India are billed in as the favourites considering their great form in the run-up to this series as well as having the home advantage.

The series is being played for the number one ranking too. In other words, both teams have a chance to become the world's numero uno team for which a 4-1 victory margin will be required either way.

India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and Australia will be without Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and possibly Aaron Finch.