Live: India vs Australia 2017, 1st ODI - Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat
India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and Australia will be without Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and possibly Aaron Finch.
New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India and Steve Smith's Australia take on each other in the first of the five ODIs on September 17 (Sunday).
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa
FUN FACT: Virat has won the toss on 17 ocassions, but opted to bat first only for the third time in his captaincy career.
TEAM CHANGES: "Rahane to open, Hardik at No. 7. No Jadeja today," said Kohli. And his rival, Smith said, "Faulkner is back, Nathan Coulter-Nile is back and Catwright will be making his debut today."
TOSS TIME: VIrat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first
PITCH REPORT: Dry track with lot of cracks
All set and raring to go #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EC5JqZKksK
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017
The skipper Steve Smith ready to go #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HqaCdOR5gI
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 17, 2017
READ: 5 Talking points about the ODI series - From top-order debate to possible brain-fade episode 2
.@Gmaxi_32 getting warmed up #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qFRS4xQapG
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 17, 2017
Chennai is @msdhoni's second home. His kingdom! pic.twitter.com/wfMFl522gN
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017
READ: Stats in line for the first ODI
Presenting Australian ODI cricketer No.221 - Hilton Cartwright #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9KAamIxD3h
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 17, 2017
READ: Steve Smith drops selection hint ahead of first ODI in Chennai
Off we go! #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mUXvZIPIDP
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017
Training, Net sessions and Laughter - In LOOP #TeamIndia #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/h8KW4ImCvb
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017
Hosts India are billed in as the favourites considering their great form in the run-up to this series as well as having the home advantage.
The series is being played for the number one ranking too. In other words, both teams have a chance to become the world's numero uno team for which a 4-1 victory margin will be required either way.
India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and Australia will be without Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and possibly Aaron Finch.