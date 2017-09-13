Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Here are the playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (C & wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan, Rumman Raees

It means, Mohammad Nawaz comes in for Faheem Ashraf, Usman Shinwari in for Hasan Ali.

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Tim Paine (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), David Miller, Paul Collingwood, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

Samuel Badree on for Darren Sammy, while England veteran Paul Collingwood replaces Grant Elliott.

TOSS

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat.

It's for the first time in nine years that Pakistani cricket fans got a glimpse of international cricket, even though Zimbabwe toured the country in 2015.

The World XI team mentored by Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower, has Sputh African Faf captaining the side. It consists of four other South African players – Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, David Miller and Imran Tahir.

They are joined by three Australians – George Bailey, Ben Cutting and Tim Paine. Two from West Indies – Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy. Apart from these, there are former England batsman Paul Collingwood, Bangladeshi batsman Tamim Iqbal, Kiwi cricketer Grant Elliot and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera in the squad.

First T20I recap:

Pakistan celebrated return of cricket in the trouble country with a thrilling 20-run win in the first T20I match against a World XI team Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore yesterday.

Playing in front of capacity Gaddafi Stadium crowd, Pakistan rode on the brilliance of Babar Azam, who made a 52-ball 86, to post 197/5 in their 20-overs' play. Veteran Shoaib Malik lent a crucial hand, scoring 38 off 20 balls.

With a boistrerous crowd behind them, Pakistan players got onto the task of defending the total with a disciplined performance. Sohail Khan, Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan took two wickets each to help Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs.

The Faf du Plessis-led team could only managed 177/7 in reply.

New Delhi: Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the Independence Cup T20 between Pakistan and World XI, being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.