LIVE STREAMING: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3
Follow Day 3 actions of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Port Elizabeth.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:41
Day 2 Recap:
Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka's hopes alive with a defiant innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at St George's Park yesterday.
De Silva made 43 not out as Sri Lanka struggled to 181 for seven - still 105 runs behind South Africa's first innings total of 286 - before bad light ended play.
South African new ball bowlers Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott put the Sri Lankan batsmen under pressure in seam-friendly conditions, with the first three wickets falling for 22 runs.
First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:41
