India vs South Africa Live score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep ends Morris cameo as SA eye 270

1 February 2018, 19:51 PM Century for Faf du Plessis. His 9th ODI century and very intelligently paced one. Even though wickets fell around him, he didn't lose his calm and reached the three-figure score in just 101 balls.

1 February 2018, 19:49 PM Five overs left in the South African innings and they are 223/6, with Du Plessis eight runs away from a well-deserved century. Phehlukwayo batting on 11.

1 February 2018, 19:38 PM Kuldeep Yadav ends a splendid spell of bowling with figures of 3/34 in 10 overs, which included wickets of SA middle-order mainstays David Miller and JP Duminy. SA 211/6 in 43 overs. Faf on 89*, Phehlukwayo 2*.

1 February 2018, 19:26 PM Just when it seemed Morris (37) had the measure of Indian spinners, after hitting Kuldeep for a six, the chinaman bowler comes back in the same over to clean up the South African allrounder who would rue missing that innocuous fullish delivery and see his off-stump pegged back. SA 208/5 in 40.2 overs. Third wicket for Kuldeep.

1 February 2018, 19:20 PM SA were 134/5 when Morris joined Du Plessis. And now they have crossed 190 while still together, stitching a partnership in excess of fifty. They are 191/5 at the end of 39 overs with Faf on 80* and Morris on 28*.

1 February 2018, 19:00 PM Kohli, bowler Bumrah, Dhoni and Rohit deliberated for long before going for that review as Morris tried to flick the ball but missed and Dhoni caught the ball. But as it turned out, nothing on the Snickometre at all. Morris, meanwhile, is getting a move on and has reached 16 off 25 now.

1 February 2018, 18:47 PM Excellent overall bowling figures for India at the end of 33 overs. SA 149/5. Faf on 64*, Morris 3* Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 0/27 in 5 overs

Jasprit Bumrah - 1/16 in 5 overs

Hardik Pandya - 0/39 in 6 overs

Yuzvendra Chahal - 2/23 in 7 overs

Kuldeep Yadav - 2/22 in 7 overs

Kedar Jadhav - 0/19 in 3 overs

1 February 2018, 18:44 PM Chris Morris has joined Faf du Plessis but finding hard to get bat to ball. He's now faced 16 balls for his 2*. On the other end, Faf is on 58* and desperately searching for someone to stay with him in the middle. SA 142/5 in 32 overs.

1 February 2018, 18:27 PM Another wicket! Kuldeep Yadav gets his second as India's spin twins continue to hurt the South Africans. This time Miller (7) tries to check his off-drive but couldn't keep it away from a lunging Kohli who takes the catch centimetres above the ground. Third umpire checked and found it perfectly fine. Miller is on his bike. SA 134/5 in 27.5 overs.

1 February 2018, 18:24 PM Fifty for Captain Faf! His 30th in ODI cricket. Easily the best Proteas batsman on show today. Brings it up in good time as well, just 54 balls, as wickets keep falling around him.

1 February 2018, 18:19 PM Bowled! Duminy had no clue whatsoever about that googly from Yadav, who went through the left-hander's defences as he shaped up to cut. SA 122/4 in 26 overs and now desperately need a wicketless period before entering the last 15 overs.

1 February 2018, 18:13 PM Kedar Jadhav is on the bowling chart as third Indian spinner after Chahal and Yadav. His unconventional round-arm action will take some time for SA to get used to. But Faf and Duminy won't mind milking for a while to prevent anymore fall of wickets. They are 120/3 in 25 overs.

1 February 2018, 18:01 PM Markram's struggle against spin ends at 9 off 21 balls. He tries to flick Chahal, who has taken his second wicket, but couldn't keep it down and Pandya produced a smart effort to pouch it. SA 103/3 in 21 overs.

1 February 2018, 17:51 PM Twenty overs complete and South Africa are just a run shy of touching the triple-figure mark - 99/2. Du Plessis the mainstay so far at 37*, while a scratchy Markram has reached 8 off 19.

1 February 2018, 17:46 PM Markam survives a run-out, dived well in time to get his bat in before Dhoni could collect the throw from short cover and break the stumps. SA 87/2 in 17 overs.

1 February 2018, 17:42 PM Aiden Markram joins Du Plessis but is all at sea facing chinaman Yadav who kept the young Proteas batsman guessing through his first over. SA 85/2 in 16 overs.

1 February 2018, 17:38 PM Got him! Chahal gets the dangerous-looking De Kock (34) with the one that held its line while the batsman played for the spin. Caught in front. End of his 53-run second-wicket stand with Du Plessis who is batting on 29* off 25. SA 83/2 in 15 overs, and Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack.

1 February 2018, 17:35 PM The De Kock-Du Plessis stand has crossed the fifty-run mark and looking ominous the way they are attacking, especially Pandya.

1 February 2018, 17:26 PM De Kock not allowing Pandya to settle. Comes out and smacks India's seam-up allrounder for a walking pull to the boundary. Pressure on Pandya brings about a no-ball but luckily not much damage off that. And then a rare error in collection by Dhoni, who lets the ball through his legs to the fence behind him. Du Plessis adds to the agony with a punch through the covers for another four. 18 runs off the over. SA 79/1 in 14.

1 February 2018, 17:18 PM Double change by Virat Kohli, brings on legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal to give Bhuvneshwar a breather. Meanwhile, the South African fifty is up. They are 53/1 after 11 overs. Here's the 50 up for SA and they get there in 10.2 overs. Du Plessis has been excellent since his arrival at the crease. He struck three successive fours to end the ninth over and is up to 15 off 13 balls. It's 50/1 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/3porFxIpOK — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 17:15 PM Hardik Pandya comes in first change replacing Bumrah for the 10th over of SA innings, and he's welcomed with a stunning cover drive by De Kock (18*) for a boundary. This is a good period for the hosts as boundaries have started flowing. End of the first Powerplay. SA 49/1. Du Plessis on 13*.

1 February 2018, 17:12 PM Du Plessis breaks the shackles and hits Bhuvi for three consecutive boundaries - first two copybook shots through the on-side and then a cheeky edge through the vacant slips cordon. 12 runs off that over. SA 43/1 in 9 overs.

1 February 2018, 17:04 PM Amla (16) trapped in front by Bumrah and the umpire raises his finger to declare the SA opener out lbw for 16. But Bumrah just managed to keep something behind the popping crease as the third umpire checked for a no-ball. SA 30/1 in 7.3 overs.

1 February 2018, 16:58 PM Virat Kohli in a bit of strife as he jams his right knee into the turf while trying to slide at the end of a chase to the boundary. That's a scary moment for India. Hope he hasn't done any damage to himself. Amla had a heart-in-mouth moment at 15* when his attempted flick off Bhuvi found a top edge but fell into the vacant area on the off-side. De Kock on 12*. SA 29/0 in 7 overs.

1 February 2018, 16:48 PM De Kock looks at home in limited-overs cricket, which was evident in that last shot off Bhuvneshwar, where the SA 'keeper despatched Bhuvi to the vacant cover fence for another boundary. He moves onto 10 and SA 17/0 in 4 overs.

1 February 2018, 16:38 PM Jasprit Bumrah begins from the other end and is crunched straight by De Kock for the first four of the match. SA 7/0 after two overs.

1 February 2018, 16:25 PM Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens bowling for India, with Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla coming out to start proceedings for South Africa. For the record, the average first-innings total in last five day-night ODIs at this venue is 295.

1 February 2018, 16:10 PM Team News: India have drafted both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their playing XI. Rahane slotted at No. 4 on the team sheet. Kedar Jadhav also in. PLAYING XIs INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, A Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imrah Tahir SA have won the toss and will bat first in the 1st @Momentum_za ODI v India. After the overnight rain, it's turned out to be a wonderful day in Durban #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/b9f6ao1zu2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 16:02 PM TOSS UPDATE: South Africa win the toss and decide to bat.

1 February 2018, 16:01 PM Indians looked set to put up a show as they left their hotel in Durban. We are moments away from the toss. And...we are off to Kingsmead for the 1st ODI #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/F53icvsMLQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2018