India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Proteas bowl against unchanged tourists

Lungi Ngidi had a great maiden Test series against India and South Africa will hope he parlays that success into ODIs now. Klaasen comes into the side on account of Quinton de Kock's injury. Shamsi had an ordinary outing in the second ODI, as a result Phehlukwayo returns to the side.

7 February 2018, 16:07 PM

Here comes the toss update. South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl at Cape Town. They have made three changes. Lungi Ngidi and Heinrich Klaasen are going to make their ODI debuts today, while Andile Phehlukwayo comes back in place of Tabraiz Shamsi. India, meanwhile, are unchanged. No surprises there, to be honest.