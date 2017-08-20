IND vs SL, 1st ODI: As it happened...
India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Dambulla to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. ( SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE )
Latest Updates
Overs 5 | Score 23/1 | Rohit 4 (13) ; Dhawan 18 (17)
India getting a good start. The target is not a big one. All they need is bat 30-35 overs. It is a good track for batting. Unless India self explode, it should be a win for Virat Kohli and team. The only respite for Lanka coming in the form of a lucky run out as Rohit departs.
Overs 25 | Score 139/2 | Mendis 31 (31) ; Tharanga 1 (1)
Change in attack as Kedar Jadhav stepped in for his first over. He proved to be pretty impressive during the Champions Trophy, getting important wickets each time he was introduced. Can he stop this rampaging attack by the hosts?
Another new bowler, Axar Patel, stepped in next. Dickwella notched up his fifth ODI fifty. Absolutely humiliating Indian attack.
But Jadhav, he got the wicket, the dangerous man and there is a moment of delight among the Indian fans at Dambulla. Dickwella walked out for 64. Trapped him between the legs and umpire raised his finger. He did go for a DRS, but the upstairs reviewers failed to tilt his way. Skipper Upul Tharanga stepped in next.
New Delhi: After a record-scripting 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series, Virat Kohli-led Team India are all geared up to extend their domination over the hosts in the shorter format of the game when they lock horns for the first ODI match, at Dambulla, today. ( SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Match Preview )
It has been a wonderful outing for India so far in the island nation. A 3-0 drubbing in the Test series and Virat Kohli's side scripted history to become the first Indian side to register an overseas whitewash in a series of three or more matches. And now with the ODI series lined up, they would surely aim for yet another, amid poor track record on Dambulla track. ( SL VS IND, 1st ODI: How to watch it online? )
However, for Team India, the series is more of a kick-start to their plan for World Cup 2019. New faces would be seen, old ones have been rested, a sort of a 'rotation' as claimed by the Selection panel. But eyes would surely be on MS Dhoni. If he fails to deliver then we would look for alternatives – were the words uttered by MSK Prasad whilst announcing the team for the limited over series.
For the Sri Lankan side, much is at stake. Apart from mere redemption, the Lankans would be looking to secure at least two victories to keep their World Cup qualification hope alive. Apart from that, their track record in the 5-over format hasn't been at its best accounting recent matches. They had bowed out from the Champions Trophy tournament in the very first round and then suffered a horrifying 2-3 defeat to minnows Zimbabwe in July. ( READ: Why Sri Lanka need to win at least two of the five matches in the ODI series? ) However, they do belive that they can draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy victory over the Indians in the first ODI.
