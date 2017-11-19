Lucky to get big first innings lead, says Rangana Herath

New Delhi: Team India ended day 4 at 1/171 and lead Sri Lanka by 49 runs. Earlier, Sri Lanka rode on Rangana Herath’s 67 to take first innings lead.

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath credited the pacers for their brilliant performance which enabled the batsmen to gain a substantial first-innings lead of 122 runs.

"The whole credit should go to the pacers. Compared to the first two days, the wicket was much better today and that's why I got some runs luckily, we got a 122-run lead," the 39-year-old said.

His knock of 67 went a long way in Sri Lanka getting a 120-run plus lead.

"I just tried to stay positive and look to play some shots," he said about his 105-ball knock.

Sri Lanka replied strongly with 294 after India were bowled out for 172 in their first innings. But at the close of play, India took an advantage 171/1 after an opening 166 runs partnership between Shikhar Dhawan (94) and Lokesh Rahul (73 batting).

"It is a much better wicket compared to the last two days. We still have one day to go. It is going to be a good game of cricket."

The world's leading wicket-taker in left-arm spin, however, returned disappointed in bowling as he returned wicketless after 10-1-41-0.

"As a spinner, I can't say I felt good bowling on this wicket. You would always like to see some turn. I don't see much turn here. When you get into fourth innings I hope there would be some assistance for spinners," he concluded.

With PTI inputs.