Madan Lal slams BCCI's decision to pay cash rewards to selectors

Yesterday, Committee of Administrators (COA) announced the cash rewards for "selecting good teams". Both women's and men's cricket teams finished runner-ups in the recently concluded ICC tournaments in England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 23:21
Madan Lal slams BCCI&#039;s decision to pay cash rewards to selectors
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Madan Lal on Thursday slammed Indian cricket board's decision to pay Rs 15 lakh each to members of the men's and women's selection committees.

"Surprised to read that selectors are rewarded 15L to pick the best team. They are suppose to pick the best team not bad team," Lal, who has also been an India chief coach as well as national selector, wrote on his twitter page.

Yesterday, Committee of Administrators (COA) announced the cash rewards for "selecting good teams". Both women's and men's cricket teams finished runner-ups in the recently concluded ICC tournaments in England.

"There are instances where selectors have been financially rewarded for the good performance of the team. Like when the Indian men's team won World Cup in 2011, the selection committee chaired by Krish Srikkanth were given a fat pay cheque," a senior BCCI official, who can't come on record told PTI, when asked for his reaction on Lal's comment.

"Obviously both men and women's team played the ICC finals. But if we look at the women's team, at least 13 out of the 15 girls have been playing for quite some time now. It wasn't as if they were selected right before the World Cup.

"One doesn't get credited for picking Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami or Harmanpreet Kaur. They are automatic selections," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Madan LalCOAIndia cricketcricket news

