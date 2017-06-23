close
Mahela Jayawardene pulls out of Lancashire stint due to 'personal reasons'

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 09:18
Mahela Jayawardene pulls out of Lancashire stint due to &#039;personal reasons&#039;

London: Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene has withdrawn from his planned spell with Lancashire during English county cricket`s Twenty20 Blast for unspecified "personal reasons", it was announced Thursday.

The former Sri Lanka captain and current Mumbai Indians coach was set to arrive at Old Trafford later this month ahead of Lancashire`s opening game against Durham on July 7.

"I am very disappointed to be unable to join Lancashire Lightning in the upcoming NatWest T20 Blast as planned," said Jayawardene in a club statement.

"I would like to wish the club a successful campaign this year."

Jayawardene, 40, has previously played in the T20 Blast with both Sussex and Somerset.

The former Sri Lanka captain scored nearly 12,000 Test runs at an average of just under 50 in 149 Tests.

He also made 448 one-day international appearances, including scoring a century during Sri Lanka`s defeat by India in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai, as well as playing in 55 T20 internationals.

