Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a lot to contribute as a player in the team, says comeback man Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contribution as the skipper of the team and said that he has a lot to contribute to the team as a player.

In a chat with BCCI.tv, Yuvraj, who made a comeback in limited-overs squad for upcoming series against England, praised the timing of Dhoni's decision to step down as limited-overs skipper

"I think he took a very good decision stepping down. I am sure he must have felt that it's time for the next guy to build the team for 2015 World Cup. I am sure he saw that in Virat. He has a lot to contribute as a player in the team," he said.

Yuvraj also said that the tournaments Dhoni won under his leadership was a huge achievement in itself.

"I think he has been an extremely good captain for India. We won 2011 World Cup, 2007 World Twenty20, Champions Trophy under him. They are really big achievements. We became the No. 1 team under him. So, I think these are amazing achievements and I am not sure how many captains have that. He has been very calm and composed," the 35-year-old said.

Yuvraj also added that one thing which is common between him and Dhoni, was their approach of playing fearless cricket, which the southpaw was looking forward to repeating in the upcoming series against England.