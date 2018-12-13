हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rex Rajkumar Singh

Manipur pacer Rex Singh emulates Anil Kumble, picks 10 wickets in an innings

The 18-year-old recorded extraordinary figures of 10/11 in the four-day tournament with 6 of the 9.5 overs bowled during his spell, finishing as maidens. 

Manipur pacer Rex Singh emulates Anil Kumble, picks 10 wickets in an innings
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Rex Rajkumar Singh, a left-arm medium pacer who hails from Manipur emulated none other than legendary Indian bowler Anil Kumble on Tuesday, after picking ten wickets in an innings during the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Kumble grabbed all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan back in 1999, emulating Englishman Jim Laker's feat against Australia 43 years ago. 

The 18-year-old recorded extraordinary figures of 10/11 in the four-day tournament with 6 of the 9.5 overs bowled during his spell, finishing as maidens. 

Singh bowled five batsmen with three catches recorded and two leg before wicket decisions. 

The teen pacer played a key role in dismissing opponents Arunachal Pradesh for a paltry 36 in the second innings at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. 

Manipur romped home to an easy 10-wicket win following a target of 55 runs, having posted 122 in the first innings in response to Arunachal Pradesh's 138.

The 18-year-old finishing the clash with 15 wickets in his tally, having made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Rex Rajkumar SinghManipurAnil KumbleJim LakerAustraliaCooch Behar Trophy

