Match between Surrey, Middlesex suspended as crossbow bolt lands on pitch

New Delhi: County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex at the Oval was stopped midway through owing to a surreal reason. A metal arrow fired during the match dropped in the middle of the pitch, right near where the umpires and few other players were standing.

Surrey team member Ollie Pope and few others informed the umpire and soon the players were ordered to step off the field. Even the stands were asked to be emptied by the ground security.

Who fired the18-inch long arrow, is yet to be solved, but Police reckoned that it was from outside the ground.

Metropolitan police said in a statement: “Officers are on scene. The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation.

Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square..... pic.twitter.com/V5fJADvuKK — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 31, 2017

“There are no reported injuries. At this early stage, it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground. There have been no arrests. We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue.”.

A Surrey County Cricket Club spokesman said, "All the seating hangs over the concourse, so they're all under the seating at the moment in the concourse area, which is fully covered.

"We don't know much more at the moment. We're not sure if it's deliberate or accidental or whether it's come from inside or outside the ground."