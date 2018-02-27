Mayank Agarwal's 2218 runs highest ever in India's domestic season

New Delhi: Mayank Agarwal is doing what a sportsperson does best - perform and leave the rest to destiny. With 2218 runs in the ongoing 2017-18 domestic season, the Karnataka batsman has racked up the highest tally in a single domestic season in India, while also becoming the first batsman to break the 2000-run barrier.

By scoring 90 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday, Agarwal broke Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer's record of 1947 runs, which he scored in the 2015-16 season.

In all but one of his nine innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Agarwal has scored a half-century or more. The break-up of those staggering List-A numbers for Aggarwal this season read 77, 109, 84, 28, 102, 89, 140, 81 and 90 - totalling 800.

Agarwal's purple patch this season also saw him score 1160 runs in the Ranji Trophy, including five centuries. In the flagship domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Agarwal scored 258 runs, which included three fifties.

However, the BCCI Selection Committee overlooked Agarwal's prolific run through the season and ignored him for next month's T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka, for which many of the senior India players, including captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, have been rested.

Chasing 254 to win, Saurashtra were bowled out for 212 despite Cheteshwar Pujara's 94 to give Karnataka a 41-run win and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.