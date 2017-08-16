Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ricky Ponting

New Delhi: One of the finest minds in the game Mike Hussey, the former Australian batsman, has compared Indian skipper Virat Kohli with former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting. He believes that the two bold and brash cricketers have similarities as captains. Hussey is not the first person to say so but it is nevertheless intriguing to read what he had to say about Kohli.

In an interaction with PTI, Hussey said, "Kohli has been brilliant. I like the way he captains. I like his aggressive nature and his will to win. He had this desire to push his team as far as he could. He set very high standards during training and in the game. I do see some similarities with Ponting. The will to win, that competitiveness."

Australia will be soon touring India for a limited-overs battle. Speaking on the prospect of a good contest, Hussey said, "It will be a good series hopefully. They play their one-day cricket well. They have some good players and have won some good (ODI) series here over the years, though not in the Tests. The key will be to not rely on any one player. It is not one person that is the key. Everyone needs to know what their job is and perform as well as they can."

He also spoke about Australian captain Steve Smith and said, "Smith has been brilliant. He reads the game well. It obviously agreed with his own batting. Since he has been captain, his form has been incredible as well. He has been an excellent captain as well."