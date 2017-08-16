close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ricky Ponting

He believes that the two bold and brash cricketers have similarities as captains. Hussey is not the first person to say so but it is nevertheless intriguing to read what he had to say about Kohli.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:09
Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ricky Ponting

New Delhi: One of the finest minds in the game Mike Hussey, the former Australian batsman, has compared Indian skipper Virat Kohli with former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting. He believes that the two bold and brash cricketers have similarities as captains. Hussey is not the first person to say so but it is nevertheless intriguing to read what he had to say about Kohli.

In an interaction with PTI, Hussey said, "Kohli has been brilliant. I like the way he captains. I like his aggressive nature and his will to win. He had this desire to push his team as far as he could. He set very high standards during training and in the game. I do see some similarities with Ponting. The will to win, that competitiveness."

Australia will be soon touring India for a limited-overs battle. Speaking on the prospect of a good contest, Hussey said, "It will be a good series hopefully. They play their one-day cricket well. They have some good players and have won some good (ODI) series here over the years, though not in the Tests. The key will be to not rely on any one player. It is not one person that is the key. Everyone needs to know what their job is and perform as well as they can."

He also spoke about Australian captain Steve Smith and said, "Smith has been brilliant. He reads the game well. It obviously agreed with his own batting. Since he has been captain, his form has been incredible as well. He has been an excellent captain as well."

TAGS

Mike HusseyVirat KohliRicky Ponting

From Zee News

Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted &#039;Bharat Mata Ki Jai&#039; at Srinagar&#039;s Lal Chowk
cricket

Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted 'Bhar...

Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles
Tennis

Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streami...

Gujarat Fortunegiants pip Bengaluru Bulls to win Pro Kabaddi League contest
Other Sports

Gujarat Fortunegiants pip Bengaluru Bulls to win Pro Kabadd...

MS Dhoni to setup cricket academy in Dubai
cricket

MS Dhoni to setup cricket academy in Dubai

Serena Williams targeting &#039;outrageous&#039; Australian Open title defense
Tennis

Serena Williams targeting 'outrageous' Australian...

No 1 wicket-keeper in the world, Wriddhiman Saha walking into MS Dhoni&#039;s shoes: Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

No 1 wicket-keeper in the world, Wriddhiman Saha walking in...

Head knock not serious, David Warner expected to be fit for Bangladesh tour
cricket

Head knock not serious, David Warner expected to be fit for...

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to revive South Indian derby in IPL 2018
cricket

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to re...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video