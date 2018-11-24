हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Mitchell Starc replaces Billy Stanlake in Australia's T20I squad for Sydney clash

Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch expressed his confidence in Starc's ability to make his presence felt in the upcoming crucial clash in Sydney, hailing his experience in limited-overs cricket.    

Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc has been drafted into the T20 squad for the final clash of the three-match T20I series against India as a replacement for Billy Stanlake, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday. 

Starc last featured in a T20I clash for Australia back in September 2016, against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The 28-year-old cricketer's last T20I clash on home soil dates back to February 2014 when Australia battled it out against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). 

Stanlake injured his ankle while warming up for the MCG clash, which was eventually called off by the match officials.

Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch expressed his confidence in Starc's ability to make his presence felt in the crucial clash,  hailing his experience in the limited-overs format.    

"(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," said Finch.

"We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good," he added. 

Stanlake, who recorded figures of 1-27 in three overs in the series-opener in Brisbane, will be returning with the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"He started to find some really good rhythm in Brisbane and he’s been around the mark for quite a while," Finch said of the injured fast-bowler.

"He obviously had a tough tour of England and to come back and have that time to get his body right and start to feel good again, it's unfortunate he tripped on the rope and went straight over (on the ankle," he added. 

The third T20 between India and Australia will take place on November 25 at the SCG.

