Mithali Raj features on BBC's list of 100 powerful women

New Delhi: Mithali Raj, the captain of India's national women's cricket team, is living a dream life. After helping India to the final of 2017 World Cup, she returned home a hero, with many of her team-mates basking in the glory. But none matches the charm she carries, and it was reflected again when the BCC named her as one of the 100 most influential women.

Mithali, 34, is currently the highest run-getter in ODIs. But her real call the fame and recognition came from her grit and determination. In a game which has the most followers in male chauvinistic societies of South Asia, she made the game relevant to girls.

Today, she is one of the most recognisable faces in India. Like male cricketers, she too has a dedicated fan following.

The BBC, while revealing the list of 100 inspirational and innovative women for 2017, said that the women on the list will be part of the 100 Women Challenge.

The challenge will be coming to Delhi from October 9th-13th, where a team will be looking at female illiteracy. Other places hosting the 100 Women Challenge are: Silicon Valley from October 2nd – 6th where a group will tackle the glass ceiling; safety on public transport will be the focus for the London and Nairobi team from October 16th -20th; and finally from October 23rd -27th women in Rio will consider sexism in sport.

They will be tackling some of the biggest problems facing women around the world and will share their experiences and create innovative ways to tackle: 1) The glass ceiling - #Teamlead, 2) Female illiteracy - #Teamread, 3) Street harassment - #Teamgo and 4) Sexism in sport - #Teamplay.

Mithali is in #Teamplay.

Other Indians in the list are: Aditi Avasthi (Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Embibe), Ira Trivedi (Writer), Mehroonisa Siddiqui (Homemaker, mother of actor Nawazuddin), Nitya Thummalachetty (Director of Diversity, FortunaPIX), Priyanka Roy (Student), Rupi Kaur (Author), Tulika Kiran (Teacher and social worker), Urvashi Sahni (Founder and CEO, Study Hall Educational Foundation), Virali Modi (Disability rights activist and youth ambassador)

In 2015, tennis ace Sania Mirza was one of the seven Indian women in the list.