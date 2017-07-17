close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli best current batsman in world cricket

Kohli has also been a big admirer of Amir's talent and had even gifted him a bat after the latter's return from 5-year suspension.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 19:46
Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli best current batsman in world cricket
PTI

New Delhi: The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest in sporting world, having given fans quite a few incidents to remember. Pakistani speedster Mohamamd Amir, however, put the rivalry aside to brand Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best current batsman in world cricket.

Amir organised a chat session on his Twitter account, which was when a fan asked him to name the current best batsman.

"who is currently the best batsman in the world according to u ?", the fan asked.

Without elaborating much, Amir took the name of Kohli.

While there were many followers who lauded Amir for his honest opinion, some were not pleased.

Kohli has also been a big admirer of Amir's talent and had even gifted him a bat after the latter's return from 5-year suspension.

"I have always believed that he (Amir) is a world class bowler and had he been around for the five years that he was banned, he would have certainly been a top three bowlers in the world. He has a lot of talent, has got pace, bounce a very good yorker,” Kohli said about Amir during the 2016 Asia Cup.

TAGS

Mohammad AmirVirat KohliIndia vs Pakistanworld's best batsmanTwittercricket news

From Zee News

Australia great Glenn McGrath lavishes praise on IPL 10 star Basil Thampi
cricket

Australia great Glenn McGrath lavishes praise on IPL 10 sta...

Afghanistan A replaces Australia A in tri series featuring South Africa A and India A
cricket

Afghanistan A replaces Australia A in tri series featuring...

England crumble as South Africa win second Test by 340 runs
cricket

England crumble as South Africa win second Test by 340 runs...

WATCH: Vernon Philander vs Chris Morris! South African quickies produce best dismissals of 2nd Test
cricket

WATCH: Vernon Philander vs Chris Morris! South African quic...

Gautam Gambhir fans slam BCCI as Shikhar Dhawan replaces Murali Vijay for Sri Lanka tour
cricket

Gautam Gambhir fans slam BCCI as Shikhar Dhawan replaces Mu...

Lewis Hamilton enjoys British Grand Prix win but remains reserved over F1 future
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton enjoys British Grand Prix win but remains re...

Ravi Shastri is a superb coach who has full faith in team, says Umesh Yadav
cricket

Ravi Shastri is a superb coach who has full faith in team,...

Delhi Dynamos unveil head coach, eye Indian Super League title
Football

Delhi Dynamos unveil head coach, eye Indian Super League ti...

WATCH: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt dance on Dwayne Bravo&#039;s &#039;Champion&#039; song at IIFA 2017
cricket

WATCH: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video