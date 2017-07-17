Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli best current batsman in world cricket

New Delhi: The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest in sporting world, having given fans quite a few incidents to remember. Pakistani speedster Mohamamd Amir, however, put the rivalry aside to brand Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best current batsman in world cricket.

Amir organised a chat session on his Twitter account, which was when a fan asked him to name the current best batsman.

who is currently the best batsman in the world according to u ? — Muhammad Hamza Saeed (@masakadza09) July 16, 2017

"who is currently the best batsman in the world according to u ?", the fan asked.

Without elaborating much, Amir took the name of Kohli.

While there were many followers who lauded Amir for his honest opinion, some were not pleased.

Bhai dil jit liya is pakistani ne — Kishan Jha (@kishanjha3) July 16, 2017

Thanks Amir ! You are a great baller & Prooves now that a greats person with sportsmanship spirit — Hrithikstaan (@Hrithikstaan) July 16, 2017

Bro he is the best and determined batsman, no doubt that he worked really hard to reach that place and become pride of Asia — Affan Siddiqui (@affan_siddiqui) July 16, 2017

I think you misspelled Ahmad shehzad — Green moslim (@Cosmiccdust) July 16, 2017

Hahahahhaha — Hummad Haider (@hummadh) July 16, 2017

Again kohli rules

Love u Amir

Respect — Aastha (@anjali_aastha) July 17, 2017

Sorry you are wrong, its Ahmad Shahzad — Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) July 16, 2017

Love from India — Shiza Khan. (@ShizaLove_Kush) July 17, 2017

Kohli has also been a big admirer of Amir's talent and had even gifted him a bat after the latter's return from 5-year suspension.

"I have always believed that he (Amir) is a world class bowler and had he been around for the five years that he was banned, he would have certainly been a top three bowlers in the world. He has a lot of talent, has got pace, bounce a very good yorker,” Kohli said about Amir during the 2016 Asia Cup.