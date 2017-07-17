Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli best current batsman in world cricket
New Delhi: The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest in sporting world, having given fans quite a few incidents to remember. Pakistani speedster Mohamamd Amir, however, put the rivalry aside to brand Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best current batsman in world cricket.
Amir organised a chat session on his Twitter account, which was when a fan asked him to name the current best batsman.
"who is currently the best batsman in the world according to u ?", the fan asked.
Without elaborating much, Amir took the name of Kohli.
Virat kohli https://t.co/MzcRQfBigg
— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017
While there were many followers who lauded Amir for his honest opinion, some were not pleased.
Bhai dil jit liya is pakistani ne
— Kishan Jha (@kishanjha3) July 16, 2017
Thanks Amir ! You are a great baller & Prooves now that a greats person with sportsmanship spirit
— Hrithikstaan (@Hrithikstaan) July 16, 2017
Bro he is the best and determined batsman, no doubt that he worked really hard to reach that place and become pride of Asia
— Affan Siddiqui (@affan_siddiqui) July 16, 2017
Kohli has also been a big admirer of Amir's talent and had even gifted him a bat after the latter's return from 5-year suspension.
"I have always believed that he (Amir) is a world class bowler and had he been around for the five years that he was banned, he would have certainly been a top three bowlers in the world. He has a lot of talent, has got pace, bounce a very good yorker,” Kohli said about Amir during the 2016 Asia Cup.