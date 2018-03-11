Mohammad Shami on allegations by wife: I want to be investigated thoroughly, will give no explanation

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has called for a thorough investigation into allegations of extra-marital affair and domestic violence by his wife Hasin Jahan. Speaking to news agency ANI, the Indian pacer said that the he does not want to give an explanation on the accusations that are increasing each day.

“There have been many accusations which are increasing day by day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly,” said Shami.

He further said that he had “full faith” on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that “whatever decision they take will be after much deliberation and investigation. “I have no tension regarding that,” he added.

This comes as the cricketer was charged with attempted murder after his wife filed a complaint against him. There were seven charges against the pacer. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Shami following the filing of the case.

Hasin Jahan also accused Shami’s elder brother Hasib Ahmad of raping her when she went to her in-law’s place in 2017. She alleged, “My husband’s elder brother, Hasib Ahmad, raped me when I went to my in-laws' place in Uttar Pradesh last year.”

Talking about the case, Jahan’s lawyer Zakir Hossain had said, “I have been informed by Kolkata police officers over phone that they have slapped non-bailable sections against Shami and starting a case against him.”

Following Jahan's allegations, the BCCI had also left the 27-year-old bowler out of their contract scheme.

"The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami's personal life. It is purely a personal matter and the BCCI has nothing to do with it. However, keeping in mind that the woman in question has met the police commissioner of Kolkata, it is only prudent on BCCI's part to wait for any official inquiry to take place," a board official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Shami, on his part, has denied all allegations against him, saying it was an attempt to derail his cricket career. The fast bowler recently played a vital role in India's Test win against South Africa in Johannesburg.