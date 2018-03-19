Mohammed Shami blames third party for row with wife Hasin Jahan

India pacer Mohammed Shami is blaming a " third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan. He has denied the charges.

Shami said this was not the work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe in order to make some money.

Hasin had posted screenshots of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account. She had also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women she accused Shami of cheating with on her.

"I still say that this is not the deed of Hasin. This is certainly a plan of a third party, maybe the happiness of my family is intolerable, maybe because of the greed of money," Shami was quoted as saying by News18 India.

Hasin has also levelled allegations of match-fixing against the bowler.

Shami said: "As regards match-fixing, the perpetrators evade, there was no fault in my mind, nor is and neither will it be.

"I appeal to the people, to the BCCI, to the anti-corruption (department) that I am with them in this investigation... I have not committed any wrong," he added.

Earlier in the day, Alishba, Shami's alleged girlfriend from Pakistan, came out with her side of the story.

"I am one of his followers, which is how I became Shami's friend. Just like he has lakhs of followers, I am one among those normal fans. I have sent him messages," Alishba was quoted as saying by ABP News.

"As a person, I really like Shami. As any fan that has idolised a celebrity, they always dream of meeting their idol. I have a lot of respect for him and we became good friends. We had a normal conversation," she added.